PUBG PC Requirements: The Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

First released at the start of 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most popular Battle Royale games that had a peak of over 606 thousand concurrent players in the last month, that is February 2020. The game enjoys a massive following worldwide and is highly data-intensive. However, the game has a surprisingly low system requirement if you run the game on the lowest settings on PCs. Today, we take you through a list of the minimum system requirements for both PC and mobile platforms:

PUBG minimum system requirements for PC

There is a list of the basic requirements that you need to meet for running PUBG on your PC, according to developer PUBG Corp. Note that these specifications are slightly advanced than they used to be earlier. This is because a Core i3-4340 has been bumped to a Core i5-4430, whereas, the earlier RAM requirement of 6 GB is now 8 GB. In addition, a GTX 660 has been switched to a GTX 960.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB of free space

PUBG recommended system requirements for PC

While players can still enjoy playing PUBG at lower settings, these aren't the ideal way to play PUBG as you may be faced with certain issues and lags. Therefore, we take you through the kind of hardware that PUBG actually recommends playing Battlegrounds on. Take a look:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzend 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: nVidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Direct: 11.0

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

PUBG Mobile minimum system requirements for Android and iOS

While playing PUBG on PCs is a fun experience, the game is more popular on mobile devices than ever. Here are the basic configurations for both Android and iOS handsets:

For Android users: PUBG Mobile can be played on smartphones running on Android 5.11 and above. It needs to have a minimum of 2GB RAM and available space to function at the lowest possible game settings.

For iPhone users: iPhone 5S, iPad 2 or newer ones running on iOS 9 or above can run the game. As different Android devices generally tend to have a different set of hardware, a dual-core processor would be enough.

