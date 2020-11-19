How To Get Wonder Weapon In Cold War? Here's More About The New COD Release

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like wonder weapon upgrade in Cold War. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Cold War wonder weapon. Read more to know about the Cold War wonder weapon.

How to get Wonder weapon?

A number of Cold War players have been asking a lot of questions related to Cold War wonder weapon upgrade. They want to know the answer to questions like how to get a wonder weapon in the Cold War and where is the wonder weapon? This is because the makers have now added a new destructive weapon. This gun can be found easily by looking at the instructions shared through the videos of popular streamers. To help you out, we have listed the answer to your questions like how to get a wonder weapon in the Cold War and where is the wonder weapon. Read more to know about Cold War wonder weapon.

To get this weapon, the players will need to start a side quest

Then the players will need to kill a Megaton zombie

After killing the zombie, the player will unlock a keycard which will be bright yellow in colour along with ultra rarity.

Then the players will need to reach Particle Accelerator area

Reach the area and try to look for a room with the large bomb hanging from the ceiling above Deadshot Daqurai.

The players will find a mystery box spawn in the corner of the room

Use the key card to get the D.I.E. Remote Control

Return to the main house on the first floor and use the wonder weapon

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the Cold War download size is somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

