Can You Beat Khan In Ghost Of Tsushima At The Beginning Of The Game?

Boss battles are one of the exciting parts of the latest Ghost of Tsushima game which released back on July 17, 2020. Sucker Punch's latest game does not keep its players away from facing difficult situations and stronger enemies. Very early in the game itself, players will be faced with a challenging battle with Khotun Khan, who does not give up easily.

Can Khotun Khan be defeated early in Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima revolves around the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai who has been raised to fight with honesty for justice. After Jin's allies are horrifically attacked, he travels to the island of Tsushima to follow his own path to fight injustice. The open-world game designed by Sucker Punch allows players to explore the true teachings of a samurai by following the sacraments laid down by Jin's family or go to any means necessary to take out invaders.

After a crucial moment in the game has passed, Jin comes face to face with the game's main antagonist Khotun Khan. The two characters stare at each other for a brief moment before fighting each other. Khotun has a larger health bar than Jin which makes it harder for players to break down his strength. Khotun can be significantly damaged around this time of the game but the game later forces its players to a cutscene to progress the story which leads to Jin losing the fight. So even if players believe that they can defeat Khotun, they will be interrupted with a scripted cutscene every time.

There is no way players can defeat the main antagonist early on in the game. Khotun Khan is one of the game's recurring characters which players have to face as the game progresses, so players will definitely find the chance to beat him later. Jin's first defeat by Khotun is a moment of character development rather than a battle as it will ultimately cut to a scripted scene, always. Ghost of Tsushima has offered its players a beautiful world to explore which won't end in just one hour into the game.

