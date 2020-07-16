How Long Is Ghost Of Tsushima? Gameplay Length For The Latest PS4 Exclusive

Ghost of Tsushima is all set to debut on PlayStation on July 17, 2020. The game has been crafted by Sucker Punch Productions and will be exclusive for the PS4 console, possibly going ahead to become a PS5 exclusive. As of now, the anticipation for the game has been through the roof amid fans who are interested to know how long will it take to complete Ghost oof Tsushima. Read below for the gameplay length details of Ghost of Tsushima -

How long to beat Ghost of Tsushima?

As per reports, the main plot of the game takes around 25-30 hours, which makes it potentially longer than Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2. The primary storyline and quests have been mapped down by golden quest markers in the game. Players can either choose to stick to the main storyline and complete the game or take their time to learn all the backstories of the central characters whereas also allowing players to explore the world-building of Ghost of Tsushima and its secrets.

Image courtesy - PlayStation official website

On the other hand, players who wish to enjoy the full-length experience of the game by completing sidequests and finding all the collectibles are in for a treat. Ghost of Tsushima could take up to 90 hours to complete through the plethora of secondary missions which have been sprinkled throughout the game by Sucker Punch productions. Whereas, players who wish to complete the main storyline first then hop on the secondary missions will also be allowed to do so. Players can opt for this route in order to make secondary missions much easier to complete as they will already be having access to the best skills and items provided through the game.

Ghost of Tsushima has been divided into three acts which vary in gameplay length. Once players play through the three acts, they will be allowed to go around the entirety of the game freely and travel through any locations which were previously dangerous. Players can get through the game without completing any sidequests and it won't affect their standings in any manner, thus making it easier for players to focus on one objective at a time.

