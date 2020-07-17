Ghost Of Tsushima Photo Mode Has The Ability To Create Beautiful Stills, Impresses Fans

The new game, Ghost of Tsushima has been released today and the players are loving it. It has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. To give more importance to the world they have created, the makers have added a photo mode in the game. Read more to know about Ghost of Tsushima and its now-popular photo mode.

Fan love the new Ghost of Tsushima Photo Mode

Ghost of Tsushima’s photo mote allows the players to not just stop their in-game avatar and take pictures but also a lot more. They have also added features to change the time of day, weather, cloud cover, wind speed and direction, customisable particle effects and more all in real-time. The game also allows the players to change their in-game avatar’s facial expressions exactly like the feature given in God Of War.

This feature also allows the players to animate the camera by keyframes to create some of the most beautiful gaming shots. These additional features have been getting a lot of positive response from the users. They have certainly gotten the fans extremely happy by adding their photo mode.

Since the release, fans have been sharing their thoughts about the new game. They have taken to their social media accounts to express their views about the Ghost of Tsushima and it’s new modes. One of the players also wrote, “I always try to not tweet many screenshots on my first playthrough out of spoiler respect, but #GhostofTsushima is too damn beautiful and tempting, this shit gonna be hard not to do”.

Other have also expressed their love for the photo mode through their Tweets. Here are some fan reactions on Ghost of Tsushima’s Photo mode.

Just to show how breathtakingly beautiful this game is.

This is only the beginning @SuckerPunchProd #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/4ABRPXa3Jq — Gaim Onn (@Gaim_Onn) July 17, 2020

More about Ghost of Tsushima

#GhostOfTsushima is now available WORLDWIDE! 🍂



Read about the road to launch in a new post from @brian_fleming: https://t.co/7ntoU0Vz9z pic.twitter.com/vrk4vyiKar — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) July 17, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima is a PS-exclusive game that has been created by Sucker Punch Productions. Since this action-adventure game is a PS exclusive game, it has been published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This part focuses on the story of Jin Sakai who is one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island.

The game is also based in the time of the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. The game was initially supposed to release on June 26 but was pushed to July 17 because of COVID-19 pandemic. The makers had released the trailer of the game on March 5, 2020 which had gotten the game the recognition it deserved.

