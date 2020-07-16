Valorant Error 5: What Causes The Error Code And How To Fix It?

Valorant is one of the most talked-about first-person shooter games from Riot Games. The game has proved to be a highly successful release from the developer, garnering millions of users within a short span. However, since the game is relatively new, it has been dealing with a huge amount of bugs and exploits. In fact, the constant error codes and bugs have plagued the tactical shooter game ever since it first came out in beta version.

While Riot Games was quick to implement fixes for some rampant errors or other such bugs by the time Valorant officially released last month, there are still countless error codes that continue to crop up, and one of them is the Valorant error code 5. So, for players who have been encountering Valorant error 5, we’ll help you understand what the error code actually means and how you can fix it.

What causes Valorant error code 5?

Valorant error code 5 represents “CreateProcess() Returned”. Several users have been reporting that the game generally gets stuck at the error code 5, but there haven’t been enough details around what exactly causes the error. The error code appears when launching the game, however, it can be easily fixed.

How to fix Valorant error code 5?

Solution 1: Restart the system

A quick system reboot resolves most of the error codes that pop up at launch. Simply restart your computer and let Vanguard booth with Windows. This will likely fix the problem.

Solution 2: Uninstall Riot Vanguard

If restarting the system doesn't fix the issue, you can try uninstalling the Riot Vanguard via tray icon. To uninstall the software, head over to the Control Panel and click on 'Program and features'. Right-click on 'Riot Vanguard' and tap 'Uninstall' to remove it. Now, restart the PC and relaunch the Valorant client which will automatically reinstall the Riot Vanguard. Next, you will need to restart the PC again and launch Valorant. Log back in and the error code should disappear.

Solution 3: Contact Support

If you have tried both the above solutions and the error code continues to persist, you will need to contact Valorant support as the issue is from Riot's end.

Image credits: Play Valorant