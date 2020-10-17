Genshin Impact Guide: Check Out The Sacrificial Sword In Genshin Impact Here

One of the Free-to-Play games that is taking the spotlight is Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact has created a significant amount of buzz in town. Players are loving the RPG system of the game and the looting and crafting system. There are a vast amount of bosses that players can attempt to defeat either solo or in co-op mode. These bosses provide the player with valuable loot that helps them progress through the game.

Genshin Impact has a massive amount of weapons to choose from. Having an idea of which weapon suits the playing style better helps create an edge over the opponents. Players have been wondering about the Sacrificial Sword in Genshin Impact.

Sacrificial Sword in Genshin Impact

The Sacrificial Sword is one of the great and mighty swords available in Genshin Impact. It stands at number 11 on the sword tier list for Genshin Impact. The description for the Sacrificial Sword reads, “A ceremonial sword that has become petrified over time. The trinkets on it are still visible. It grants the wielder the power to withstand the winds of time.” Here are the stats for the Sacrificial Sword in Genshin Impact:

Base Damage: 41 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Energy recharge 13.3%

Rarity: 4-star

Genshin Impact Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai

There are Nine Pillars of Peace that tower over barren plains in Genshin Impact. Players have been wondering if these pillars hold any mystery within them. Here’s how you can solve the Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai quest in Genshin Impact:

To activate the quest, interact with the stone pillar at the middle of the Ciujue Slope in Liyue

Start collecting all Stone of Remembrance

These are obtained by making offerings to the Statues of The Seven in Liyue

Now the player has to collect all the Geoculus to increase the Geo Statues Level to 10

Now the player has to climb each of the nine pillars one by one and insert the stones

The players will fall every time when they insert a stone into the pillar.

The players need to be aware of their surroundings as some enemies might spawn under the pillars in order to ambush the player.

Enter the ruin door

Here the player has to get into an intense battle with a Ruin Guard, Then Geovishap Hatchlings and finally the Ruin Hunter.

After defeating all enemies the player can go on looting all the chests, The player will find a luxurious chest, a precious chest, and a Royal Flora inside. Royal Flora is a 5-star artifact.

Now the players have two choices with the Dull ring they have found. They can either talk to Bolai at Liyue Harbor and sell the ring for 180K mora plus some add ons, or they can talk to Lilang and sell the ring for 200K. There is a third choice where the player can just decide to keep the rings for themselves.

The recommended level for the players is 50 for this quest and the quest does not end until the ring is sold to one of the buyers.

