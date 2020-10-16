Genshin Impact Debate Club Stats And Other Details You Need To Know

Quick links:
In Genshin Impact, having proper weapons for every element character is very important as this makes use of the strengths of that particular character. One of these weapons is the Debate Club that grants the player with an AOE damage in a small circle for a duration of 15 seconds after using an Elemental Skill. Continue reading to know all about this club and its attack, damage properties.
At the time when this Area of Effect buff is active, any of the normal or even the charged attacks by the wielder of this Debate Club will grant bonus damage of 60% - 120% that will get activated in a smaller Area of Effect around the enemy, once every 3 seconds. The size of this Area of Effect is almost the same size as that of the Elemental Burst of Amber. The passive name for this weapon is Blunt Conclusion and the refinement mora cost is 500, 1000, 2000, 4000, 0. The damage increase per rank is mentioned below:
