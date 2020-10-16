Genshin Impact Debate Club Stats And Other Details You Need To Know

In Genshin Impact, having proper weapons for every element character is very important as this makes use of the strengths of that particular character. One of these weapons is the Debate Club that grants the player with an AOE damage in a small circle for a duration of 15 seconds after using an Elemental Skill. Continue reading to know all about this club and its attack, damage properties.

Also read | How To Carve A Pumpkin In Minecraft? Learn In Simple Steps Here

Genshin Impact Debate Club

Also read | Genshin Impact Manga And Its Characters: Know Everything About Manga Here

Also read | Genshin Impact Ruin Guard Location: Here Are Location Details Of Ruin Guards

At the time when this Area of Effect buff is active, any of the normal or even the charged attacks by the wielder of this Debate Club will grant bonus damage of 60% - 120% that will get activated in a smaller Area of Effect around the enemy, once every 3 seconds. The size of this Area of Effect is almost the same size as that of the Elemental Burst of Amber. The passive name for this weapon is Blunt Conclusion and the refinement mora cost is 500, 1000, 2000, 4000, 0. The damage increase per rank is mentioned below:

1 - 60%

2 - 75%

3 - 90%

4 - 105%

5 - 120%

Debate Club Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat

Rarity - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Base ATK (Lv.1) - 39

- 39 Sec.Stat Type - Base ATK

- Base ATK Sec.Stat (Lv.1) - 7.7%

White Iron Greatsword Ascension - Ascension, Mora, Materials

1st - 5000 - Mist Veiled Lead Elixir x2, Mist Grass Pollen x2, Damaged Mask x1

2nd - 10000 - Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x2, Mist Grass Pollen x8, Damaged Mask x5

3rd - 15000 - Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x4, Mist Grass x4, Stained Mask x4

4th - ? - Mist Veiled Gold Elixir x2, Mist Grass x8, Stained Mask x6

5th - ? n.a

6th - ? n.a

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier - Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support.

- Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support. For the A Tier - Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS.

- Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS. For the B Tier - Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support.

- Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support. For the C Tier - Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer.

Also read | Genshin Impact Paimon Age: Know Everything About Paimon And The Best Characters

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo