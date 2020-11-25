Cold War Nuketown Easter Egg: Learn About The Latest Easter Egg In The Iconic COD Map

Cold War has been in stores for quite some time and is on a constant rise to fame. The use of adaptive triggers on the PS5 controller, DualSense is also partly responsible for the game’s rise to fame. Call of Duty is also known to add a lot of bonus content for its players and to provide content of their game releases in already preexisting franchises like Warzone. They are also popular for adding easter eggs in their games. The latest one is the Cold War Nuketown Easter Egg.

Cold War Nuketown Easter Egg

Nuketown is an iconic map for the Call of Duty franchise. This map has been introduced to many other franchises of Call of Duty. This map is well known by veterans and the long time players of the franchise. This time around Nuketown 84 has been introduced to the game. This is a more rustic and dilapidated version of the map and looks a lot more like a nuclear test site.

Nuketown has already had a set of easter eggs in the past wherein the mannequins in the map attacked the players when they were shot at. There have also been zombie mannequins in the past, but this time around the easter egg is a little different from before, but still related to mannequins.

To unlock the easter egg in Nuketown 84, the players have two ways to do it, as there are two separate easter eggs for the map. One way is easier than the other. The easier easter eggs consist of blowing off every mannequin’s head in the time frame of one and a half minutes. This will activate a blue and magenta filter and an 80’s soundtrack will play in the background.

The second one is a lot harder than the first easter egg. The second easter eggs need the player to shoot off the heads and both arms of all mannequins within a minute and a half. Completing this will activate a black and neon green filter in the map with the same 80’s soundtrack playing in the background.

It is advisable for players to try out this easter egg in a private match as it is easier to complete the task there and also when the easter eggs are activated, it can be a little distracting for the player to perform well in a public lobby.

Tear the town apart. ☢️



Nuketown 24/7 is LIVE now. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/Zb9eFrU5mq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 24, 2020

