Cold War Players Discover A New Glitch That Kills Them Instantly; Read Details Here

Call Of Duty players have been talking about a new Cold War glitch and they want to try it themselves. This is not a hack and a mere glitch in the game has gained a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have shared videos about this Cold War glitch. So let’s take a deep dive into what exactly is this Cold War bug.

Players experience a new Cold War Glitch

The players have been complaining about the Cold War glitch that kills them instantly. This bug is usually experienced by players during the Cold War multiplayer mode. This Cold War glitch is experienced only after a player kills an opponent. After some time, when the player has crossed over the dead enemy to pick up the tags, bottomless pit instantly pulls the player and kills him/her.

This Cold War glitch has been experienced by a number of players now who have recorded it and shared the video on their social media. A popular gamer, @Lucarist89 has shared a Tweet that said, “Apparently you can fall through the map in Moscow on Black Ops Cold War. #PS4share”. Here is the Tweet about the popular Cold War glitch that kills the players.

Apparently you can fall through the map in Moscow on Black Ops Cold War. #PS4sharehttps://t.co/q4WIgabccx pic.twitter.com/39P9a0Y4q1 — Lucarist (@lucarist89) November 22, 2020

More about Call Of Duty Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page.

It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have managed to bring in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

