Cold War AK74U Loadout: Best Set Of Attachments For The Weapon

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the next major instalment in the Call of Duty franchise that is starting to get widespread popularity in the online gaming scene. The first-person shooter from Activision is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series that allows fans to experiment with a number of new and classic game modes. The game is set in the Cold War and provides fans with an immersive gunplay experience along with numerous multiplayer modes. Aside from all the gameplay improvements, the game also features a plethora of deadly tools and weapons which players can take to their battles.

The AK74U is clearly one of the best guns in Cold War. It is clearly one of the most preferred weapons in the Black Ops series as it allows users to inflict maximum damage and rack up a massive amount of kills in no time. The weapon also supports a wide range of attachments, which allows the user to make it far more lethal. So, let us take a look at the best AK74U class setup to unlock the weapon's full potential.

Best AK74U loadout

Here are the best AK74U attachments or loadout that you need to check out:

Muzzle - Muzzle Break 5.56

Barrel - 9.3-inch Extended

Under barrel - Foregrip

Stock - Tactical Stock

Handle - Quick Draw Handle

Using the above set of AK74U loadout allow players to unlock the full potential of this already powerful weapon. Once you pair it with right attachments, you can make the weapon far more effective and take down your enemies with ease. These attachments will allow you to bring down the weapon recoil and boost the movement speed while aiming. However, players can also make a few tweaks to the above set of attachments and experiment with other combinations based on their playstyle.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was released on November 13, 2020, and is available across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Call of Duty