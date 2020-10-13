COD Mobile Season 11 Leaks: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Update

COD Mobile has been one fo the most successful additions of the COD franchise. A number of players enjoy this multiplayer game and the makers keep adding new features to it. The new COD Mobile Season 11 will be released soon and the players are extremely curious about it. Read more to know about COD Mobile Season 11.

COD Mobile Season 11 Leaks

COD Mobile Season 11 release is being released on October 14, 2020, and the players are curious to know about the new features added to the game. Some of the popular data miners have been released a number of COD Mobile season 11 leaks. The popular data miner, COD Mobile Leaks has been working on the released new content form the upcoming COD Mobile Season 11. Read more to know about the new features added with COD Season 11.

Battle Royale

Baseball Bat- Royal Flush

Character- T.E.D.D- Where To Sir?

Avatar- Hero

Epic Calling Card- High Roller

Multiplayer

Charm- Series 7

Echo-Royal Flush

Kilo Bolt-Action – Dealer

Legendary Reward- Steeled Frame

Epic Characters

Spectre-Pixel Spy

Reaper- Premium

Zero- Nebula

Scylla- Future Vice

Epic Weapons

DL Q33- Neon Burst

QQ9- Neon Grunge

AK117- Neon Lotus

KRM-262- Point And Click

Fennec- Verdant

SEASON 11 BATTLE PASS TRAILER‼🎶 pic.twitter.com/C1gvJn74F3 — Call of Duty Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) October 11, 2020

More about COD

👍🏼 Check out the some of the new characters and weapons coming in the S11 #CODMAnniversary season on 10/14 at 5PM PT!⁣⁣

⁣⁣

✉ RSVP and join the party by updating your #CODMobile game! See what's new here 👉🏼 https://t.co/o9LTGNpE1R pic.twitter.com/GPC6SUlOBh — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 13, 2020

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money.

The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

COD Warzone Rumble was one of the most played game modes but it was suddenly scrapped from the game. The 50vs50 mode was certainly amongst the fan favourites which makes the players wonder what happened to it. This is done because of the regular playlist updates which help to create a healthy player base for every playlist.

Thus, there might be a possibility that this mode might be brought back again. Making a 50 on 50 Team Deathmatch mode into he game had certainly attracted a number of players to it. If the makers realise its popularity they might even make it one of their permanent game modes too. But nothing has been announced till now.

