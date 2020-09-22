Where Is Makarov In COD Mobile? Know All About Hunt For Makarov Event

In Season 10 of Call of Duty Mobile: Vladimir, a new event has emerged which is known as "The Hunt for Makarov". Makarov is a very popular Call of Duty villain who appeared in Modern Warfare 2. This 10th season's event gives their players the task of hunting Makarov by gathering explore points in. So where is Makarov in COD mobile? There are 12 points on the map in which need to be explored by the players.
Makarov was spotted in a convoy in which he left the Zakhaev Airport and was heading towards the jungle. This event is a limited-time event. He is stalling for time and trying to carry out his evil plans which the players have to stop by searching for him in this jungle.
To hunt for Makarov, the first step is to accumulate the explore points which the players can earn by playing matches in Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The player needs to gather enough points to start searching in the designated areas on this new event's jungle map. There will be a total of 12 exploration points that need to be explored one by one.
Players will earn rewards for each explored area which will give them access to the next area. By unlocking all the areas the players can get access to the Epic M4 - Feral Stalker.
ðŸŽ¯The Hunt for Makarov has begun!— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 18, 2020
ðŸ—ºðŸ”Play MP & BR to acquire explore points and earn rewards along the way!
ðŸ“–More intel here ðŸ‘‰ðŸ» https://t.co/afsh7HYEWh
ðŸ”´Event LIVE NOW in #CODMobile until 10/1 (UTC)! pic.twitter.com/2zRYfC6czb
Image Credits: Screenshot from Activision | Promo Image Credits: Activision