COD Mobile Season 7 Release Date: When Can You Expect The Season 7 COD Mobile Update?

COD mobile fans were waiting for the launch of the new season 7 which has been postponed by the organisation. This was due to the rising unrest because of current events in the world. The original COD mobile season 7 release date was today i.e. June 6 as per the announcement made by the Activision organisation on May 29. However, the company declared a delay on June 2, which was unexpected for many players.

Activision announced the delay on the official Twitter account of Call of Duty: Mobile. The tweet read, "Right now its time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard". While asking players to wait, the company said that "now is not the time" for the new season to come.

When will COD Mobile Season 7 start?

The COD Mobile Season 7 was going to be launched on June 6, 2020. But, current situations do not feed the circumstances well as a lot is happening in the world. The upcoming COD mobile update is currently expected to be pushed a week or two weeks ahead. This means fans are expecting the Call of Duty season update to roll out on dates such as June 11 or June 18 as the new season mostly comes out on Thursdays.

What is new in the COD Mobile Season 7 update?

Even if the launch of the new COD Mobile update has been delayed, the COD Season 7 update will come with several new things to intrigue the players so it going to be worth the wait. Here is all about the upcoming season 7 update. These new features have been confirmed:

Kill Confirmed and more new modes

Battle Royale Map expansion

New Map Tunisia

HBR for free

Apart from Call of Duty, new updates of Modern Warfare and Warzone have also been postponed from being launched on their given dates. Modern Warfare was going to be launched on June 3, 2020, however, Warzone did not have any official date. Activision stated that all the released dates have been moved forward and will be launched in the later dates.

