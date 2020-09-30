COD Warzone Adds New Game Mode Armored Royale Quads In The Latest Update

COD Warzone is the battle royale instalment of the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games present in the gaming market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty with crossovers for their latest releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War have been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games.

Warzone keeps adding new content to the game, which includes additions to the map, new weapons, new game modes, and more. The latest patch brings Armored Royale Quads and more to COD Warzone.

Also read: Warzone Season 6 Easter Egg: Learn How To Find And Complete Subway Easter Egg

COD Warzone Armored Royale Quads

The latest mode is going to be high intensity, fast, and ultra-action packed. Players will be given an armoured truck with a machine gun turret attached to it. Players have to battle it out against each other in these armoured trucks and wage ultimate destruction. Players also have unlimited respawns with a catch to it in the Armored Royale mode. The catch is that the players can only respawn till the time the Armored Truck is functional. Once the truck is destroyed, the team is eliminated and the last team to survive the round wins.

Also read: How To Enable Nvidia Reflex In Warzone? Steps To Improve Your Game's Graphics

What else is added in the latest COD Warzone Patch?

With the latest Warzone update, a lot of content has been added to the game. Warzone added a subway system that helps to traverse around the huge map a lot faster. They added two new weapons in the update, SP-R 208 and AS VAL. Here are the patch notes and bug fixes for the latest update:

Playlist Updates

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder Trios

Armored Royale Quads

Bug Fixes

Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side

Fix for an issue where, on occasions, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds

Also read: COD Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes, Update File Size And Release Date

Also read: TFUE Ram 7 Loadout For COD Warzone: Know The Youtuber's AR Attachments

Promo image source: WarzoneMW Twitter handle