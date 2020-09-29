How To Enable Nvidia Reflex In Warzone? Steps To Improve Your Game's Graphics

Call of Duty has been one of the most successful games released by Activision. The makers introduced a new battle royale game called Call Of Duty Warzone. The players have been extremely excited to play the game and are even curious to know any details about the upcoming updates. They have been talking about the upcoming Warzone season 6 since a long time now. Read more to know about Warzone Season 6 release date.

How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Warzone?

The fans have been asking about the new Nvidia Reflex that has been added in the new Season 6 update. The players are now asking questions like how to enable Nvidia reflex in Warzone. This can be seen on Nvidia’s official website. They have listed out all the steps and requirements to enable the Nvidia Reflex. But if you are not able to find it, don’t worry, we have got you covered. We have also listed down steps to enable Nvidia reflex in Warzone. Read more to know How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Warzone.

Download the Game Ready Driver, version 456.55. This update can be downloaded from GeForce Experience.

Update the COD Warzone through Battle.net

Open the graphics settings in GeForce RTX

You will be able to see the NVIDIA Low reflex

Change it to “Enabled + Boost”

This will help to maintain the maximum GPU while playing games.

New additions in COD Warzone Season 6

The subway system will be available to use with the launch of Season 6. It will be unlocked o the Warzone map giving the players an ability to fast travel. It also gives the players a set of new places to fight other opponents.

A new Battle Pass will be introduced. This will be linked to all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes. The Battle pass will also have around 100 levels and rewards, new weapon Blueprints and COD Points.

The Two new Operators Farah and Nikolai will be available with the season 6 of COD Warzone. These two operators will be locked and the players will need to unlock them with their battle pass.

A new weekly COD Warzone update will also be available for the same.

COD Warzone Playlist update

Modern Warfare:

Ground War Gunfight Blueprint Customs Face-Off - Station Killstreak Confirmed Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

Warzone:

BR Quads BR Trios BR Duos BR Solos Plunder Trios Armored Royale Quads

