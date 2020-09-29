COD Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes, Update File Size And Release Date

Call of Duty has been one of the most successful games released by Activision. The makers introduced a new battle royale game called Call Of Duty Warzone. The players have been extremely excited to play the game and are even curious to know any details about the upcoming updates. They have been talking about the upcoming Warzone season 6 for a long time now. Read more to know about Warzone Season 6 release patch notes.

COD Warzone Season 6

A number of people have been curious to know about the upcoming additions in COD Warzone. The makers have confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is going to be released on September 29, 2020. But the players have been asking a lot of questions like, what is the release time and what is the update size of the new update. Well, the new Warzone season 6 will be released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can pre-load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb. Some pages like Game Spot have revealed the patch notes that have been released with the Season 6 of COD Warzone.

COD Warzone Season 6 patch notes

The subway system will be available to use with the launch of Season 6. It will be unlocked o the Warzone map giving the players an ability to fast travel. It also gives the players a set of new places to fight other opponents.

No slowing down in Season Six.



🚇 A new way to travel.

🦇 A powerful new pet.

💪 New operators for the fight.

🔪 A terrifying mid-season event.



Keep the pace up in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with these new additions.

A new Battle Pass will be introduced. This will be linked to all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes. The Battle pass will also have around 100 levels and rewards, new weapon Blueprints and COD Points.

The Two new Operators Farah and Nikolai will be available with the season 6 of COD Warzone. These two operators will be locked and the players will need to unlock them with their battle pass.

Reinforcements inbound.



Two new operators, an influx of new weaponry, and more will arrive in Season Six.



Two new operators, an influx of new weaponry, and more will arrive in Season Six.

A new weekly COD Warzone update will also be available for the same.

COD Warzone Playlist update

Modern Warfare Season 6 playlist

Ground War

Gunfight Blueprint Customs

Face-Off - Station

Killstreak Confirmed

Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

COD Warzone Season 6 playlist

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder Trios

Armored Royale Quads

Makers had also released a trailer for COD Season 6 which features Farah and Nikolai trying to fight the enemy forces in what appears to be subway tunnels. This might give the plates a confirmation about the popular rumour that said that makers are adding a subway system in Call Of Duty Warzone’s Verdansk map. Call Of Duty even shared a Tweet about the same and captioned it with, “Take to the tunnels. Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29.”

Take to the tunnels.



Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29. pic.twitter.com/S0vSkcI6ri — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

