Warzone Season 6 Easter Egg: Learn How To Find And Complete Subway Easter Egg

Warzone is the battle royale addition to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the top battle royale games present in the market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty incorporate their new releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War have been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games. These incorporations are done through Easter eggs. For players wondering what Warzone season 6 Easter eggs are, take a look.

Warzone season 6 Easter egg

Warzone has added the Metro Subway and different stations that players can use to traverse from one point to another. This subway not only adds convenience to the map but also houses one of the Easter eggs for Warzone season 6. Warzone season 6 has added the subway fast travel system and two new weapons. Completing the Subway Easter egg rewards the player with a Firebrand blueprint for Bruen MK9.

Here’s how you can complete the subway Easter egg in Warzone season 6:

First, the player needs to head over to the City Hall in Verdansk to start completing the easter egg.

Once inside the hall, the players need to hop over the bank desk.

They need to look for a keypad there and enter the code 2179.

The room will start filling up with lethal gas, so players need to move quickly.

They need to interact with the computer terminal near the keypad.

For the next code, the players will have to use the paintings in the room to decipher it. The code corresponds to the numbers on the paintings.

Once successful, the computer screen should display the message ‘Subway Override Authorized’.

Now, the players need to move to the Verdansk Airport subway station, which has been added to the map in the Season 6 update of Warzone.

Players need to head underground and look for a side room with a computer in it.

The players need to interact with the computer for the next step of the Subway Override.

After interacting with the computer, they should see the message, ‘A.E. Train Arriving soon’.

A train will arrive at the platform and the players need to enter it.

This train will take the players to a secret bunker housing the reward.

Players will receive the Firebrand Blueprint for Bruen MK9, which is a legendary variant of the weapon.

