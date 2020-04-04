The Debate
COD Warzone Multiplayer: How To Access New COD MW Multiplayer Trial In Warzone?

Gaming

COD Warzone multiplayer - Modern Warfare multiplayer will be free-to-play through COD Warzone this weekend as a special treat to PS4, Xbox One and PC users.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
COD Warzone Multiplayer

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Free Weekend is live on all platforms. A free version of COD Modern Warfare launched on Friday, April 3, and will be available through the weekend. Interestingly, gamers who have free-to-play Warzone will be able to access and play Modern Warfare through the COD Warzone interface. This means that Warzone players won’t have to download an entire game.

Also Read | How To Get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered For PS4 And Xbox?

How to play multiplayer on Warzone?

If you have a free-to-play Warzone on your system and wish to play Modern Warfare multiplayer trial, here’s what you need to know:

Go to the Warzone game option and navigate the Lobby. Once you are in the Warzone Lobby, you will see a newly added ‘Stocked Up, Locked Down’ 24/7 playlist. This will allow access to the game's other multiplayer modes using a random selection. You will also be able to see another Multiplayer Tab within Warzone Mode; however, the option has not been made available through Express Online. You can now dive into a variety of team-based or multiplayer game modes through the playlist. This includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Headquarters. As part of the gameplay, you will also be able to explore different parts of a map that you interact with, in a particular mode.

Also Read | Is 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Free To Play? How To Download And Play The Game?

The multiplayer mode will allow players to access the two original Modern Warfare maps: Atlas Superstore and the Shoot House. While the Atlas Superstore already exists as a location in COD Warzone, fans will now get to experience it in a different mode. As for Shoot House, it is a favourite amongst Modern Warfare fans as it accommodates a number of different playstyles.

Warzone free-to-play users can access the free Modern Warfare multiplayer trial right now through the Stocked Up Locked Down 24/7 playlist.

Also Read | COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

Image credits: Activision Games Blog

