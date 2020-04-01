The Debate
How To Get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered For PS4 And Xbox?

Gaming

Modern Warfare brings one of the most iconic single-player campaigns for users. Know how to get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered if you are a PlayStation 4 user.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

The highly-anticipated remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived after years of speculation. It is a single-player campaign which comes with an enhanced version of one of the most hallowed and talked about story campaigns in gaming history. 

Also Read | Free Fire News: Free Fire Max To Come With Higher Quality Visuals Across The Board

How to get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

The fully restored and remastered version of COD Modern Warfare 2 was released on March 31, 2020, for PlayStation 4 users. The game will arrive on Xbox One and PC on April 30; however, it is also available for a pre-purchase on other platforms, including PC and Xbox One. Purchase on PlayStation 4 or pre-purchase on Xbox and other platforms will also come with a free UDT Classic Ghost Bundle which will include a new UDT Ghost Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a finishing move, animated calling card, voice quip, emblem and two Battle Pass tier skips.

Also Read | Google Play Awards: Call Of Duty Receives 'Best Game' Nomination, PUBG Nowhere To Be Seen

Where to buy modern warfare 2 remastered?

PS4 users can download Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered from the PlayStation Store. A pre-purchase of the game is also available for PC and Xbox One users. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered does not come with a Multiplayer or Special Ops experience of the beloved game.

Also Read | COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

Modern Warfare 2 remastered price

The new COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered version is available for just $19.99. Check out the action-packed trailer that was released for PlayStation 4.

The remaster will feature a host of visual enhancements, including HDR support and resolutions of up to 4K on both, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. As for the PC version, it will be fully optimised and provide users with uncapped frame rates along with ultra-wide support for monitors.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: How Long Will Fortnite Be Down And What To Expect With The Latest Update?

Image credits: Call Of Duty

