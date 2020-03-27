COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally going live across all the major platforms after being delayed earlier during the week. The news was shared by Infinity Ward a few hours ago confirming that the new Call of Duty download will be scheduled to arrive at around 6 AM GMT (11:30 AM IST) today.

The latest update comes with a new COD patch, which features a new content Warzone along with other MW Multiplayer modes. The developers confirmed earlier this month that the Modern Warfare update brings the new Operator, Talon, new free modes, along with the Khandor Hideout map. It is also confirmed that the developers have introduced new options with respect to the Battle Royale Button Layouts.

COD Modern Warfare new update - Patch notes

What's new:

New Coalition Operator, Talon.

Khandor Hideout 24/7 Playlist in Modern Warfare Multiplayer.

NVG Infected Multiplayer Mode - Infected in the Dark. Survivors will now have a thermal vision with limited NVG battery; however, the Infected will be able to see in the Dark.

Realism damage, to make the headshots count.

Plunder: Blood Money - There will be a guaranteed cash drop on every kill. Bounty Contracts and Finishing Moves will turn in additional cash.

General fixes:

While using a Tactical Insertion in the crawl space, close to the oil derrick on Rust, users used to spawn at different places on the map instead of the location where the Tac Insert was placed. It has been fixed.

When using KBM, the navigation arrows used to change the season that one was viewing and would go in the wrong direction. It has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where the kill cam displayed the player had been killed by a Thermite rather than an underbarrel thermite.

In certain cases, Xbox players used to experience in-game stuttering once the console was in Rest Mode and the “Instant On” setting was enabled. It has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where players would see Daily Challenges rewarding duplicate rewards instead of XP.

The weapon and equipment counts will now be seen in the kill cam. If a player is using Stopping Power, then an orange ammo count will be used to denote the same. In addition, players will also see if a Dead Silence was used in the kill cam.

Weapons:

An Increase in the max travel time for Crossbow bolts from earlier 3 seconds to 6 seconds for longer distance shots.

Bolt action rechamber will not be retriggered anymore if interrupted after the round has been ejected (this will fix an issue with the redundant bolt action rechambers after weapon switches).

Removing inaccurate attachment description from Solozero NVG Enhanced Scope: Optic glint visible to enemies.

Special Operations:

Operation Strongbox: Fix for the vault location/crypto key objective markers that were not displayed earlier on the Tac-Map.

Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug that prevented guided rockets from locking onto the enemy helicopter.

Operation Brimstone: Fixed a bug where objective icons were not appearing on the Tac-Map.

Operation Crosswind: Fix for jumping out of the plane into an out of bounds area.

Operation Crosswind: Fix for enemies not spawning in the plane if one of the players is outside of the plane during the regroup.

Operation Headhunter: Fix for Cruise Missile marking teammates as enemy targets.

Operation Just Reward: Fix for stealth automatically breaking when retrying the Operation.

Operation Just Reward: Enemy sentries will no longer shoot players parachuting in.

Rebalanced explosive damage against juggernauts.

Fix for a bug where the Double Time Perk was not awarding the correct speed bonuses.

Fixed a camera bug that would sometimes drift off the while in the pickup truck.

Fix for icons not appearing correctly when using UAV.

Fix for exploit involving molotovs and munitions crates.

Fix for High Alert not triggering on suicide bombers or juggernauts.

Fix for throwing knife not killing enemies in 1 hit.

Fix for players respawning with empty ammo clips/magazines.

Fix for enemy melee attacks ignoring player armour.

Fix for Restock perk not showing grenades recharging.

Fix for Suicide Bombers playing their VO too frequently.

Warzone:

New weapons can be found on the ground and in the Supply Boxes: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun).

Players who disconnect in the last stand will now drop their items as they leave the game.

Fix for a bug where the animation for the player equipping a gas mask used to interrupt and block players from deploying their parachute.

Tuned close up shotgun damage to prevent a single shotgun blast from downing a fully armoured player. Stopping power can still make it happen.

Added Warzone specific controller button layouts. The Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Flipped layouts will allow those playing Warzone with a controller to use the Ping feature more efficiently.

Battle Royale:

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player.

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station.

Updated button layout for equipment while using a gamepad.

Fixed a bug for players not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks.

Prevent bullets that hit the riot-shield from depleting player armour.

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player used to hear the out of bounds countdown timer but could not see the countdown splash on their screen. It has been fixed.

Fix for various and potential exploits.

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match.

Players will now get a kill when someone that they have downed, disconnects from the game.

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty.

Increased the price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500.

Image credits: Microsoft