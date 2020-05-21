COD Warzone 'unable To Access Online Services' Error: Current Status And Possible Fix

Call of Duty Warzone has been a huge success in the battle royale category since releasing early this year. The game offers all the classic Call of Duty elements to players which comes in an action-packed environment.

It’s insanely popular, with millions of fans logging into Call of Duty’s second run at the genre. And since it’s an online game, it is obvious that it is prone to technical issues. However, it doesn’t make the errors any less frustrating for players. Several COD Warzone users have been reporting issues where they encounter an error with the connection and the game fails to access the online services. So, let us check out what the error actually means and what you can do to get the game back online.

Also Read | What Is Blood Money In COD Warzone And Tips To Succeed In The Mode

COD Warzone: Unable to access online services

The Call of Duty: Warzone 'unable to access online services' error flashes on the screen when players launch the game and it fails to establish a connection with the server. This is one of the errors that generally arise when there are planned server maintenance or even server outages.

As you are already aware that COD Warzone is an online game, most of its functionalities completely rely on the gaming servers. This means that the servers always need to be up and running for players to play the game online. If the servers go down, players are bound to experience such connection problems. Therefore, the error stating the game is ‘unable to access online services’ simply indicates that servers are inaccessible at the moment.

Also Read | COD Warzone Patch Notes 1.21 Makes Balance Changes To Weapons And Special Operations

Is COD Warzone down right now?

COD Warzone and Modern Warfare servers have gone down recently, especially in the UK and east coast US. Players have been experiencing server outages on PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. However, Activision has confirmed that it is actively investigating the issue and working on a fix.

How to fix the issue?

If the game is unable to access the servers, there isn’t much you can do about it. This also means that there is nothing wrong with the game or your system. The only thing you can do is wait for servers to come back up.

If you are on a PC, you may still manage to get into the game at times by using a VPN service or connecting to a different server. However, if you are a PS4 or Xbox One user, accessing these settings can be quite troublesome. There are also rare occurrences where the game will give the error code ‘unable to access online services’ when there is a firewall restriction or issues with your ISP. So, if COD Warzone fails to connect to servers for days on end, you may try checking the issue with your internet service provider.

Also Read | How To Open Bunkers In COD Warzone And Unlock Vast Riches In The Process

Also Read | How To Use C4 In COD Warzone To Blow Your Enemies Into Smithereens

Image credits: Activision Games Blog