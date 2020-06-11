COD Warzone Season 4 Release Date And How Big Is The Update File Size

The much-awaited Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 update promises tons of new features and content to the game across core multiplayer and its free-to-play Warzone battle royale component. The latest season was initially scheduled to go live on June 3, 2020; however, it had to be delayed due to the nationwide protests in the US over the tragic death of George Floyd with the 'Black Lives Matters' movement taking the center stage in the national conversation.

COD Warzone Season 4 release date

The new COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 go live on June 10 at 11 PM PT and June 11 at 2 AM ET, respectively. Developers have also warned users that the new update will consume a whole lot of data. According to Gaming Lyf, the update sizes for Season 4 will be 34.7 GB on PlayStation 4, 48.9 GB on Xbox One, 44.3 GB on PC for F2P and 49.7 GB for the full version on PC.

According to https://t.co/CDSdV2y4e4 and @CoDQG_ , a reputable French source of COD news, the #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare #Season4 update will be tonight, at 11PM PDT / 2 AM EST.



34.7GB – PlayStation 4

48.9GB – Xbox One

44.3GB – PC (F2P players)

49.7GB – PC (Premium players) https://t.co/WYXfiH3UO6 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 10, 2020

Infinity Ward Communications Manager Ashton Williams also stated earlier that one of the reasons the new season update is so large is because the team is working to manage the game’s overall footprint, which happens to be another perpetual problem for Modern Warfare and Warzone.

He also stated that developers have reduced the overall disc space that the game takes up, which pushed to 200 GB at the point, by compressing assets. The compressed assets mean that the total size of the season update should take up an additional 4 GB on gaming consoles.

What's new in COD Warzone Season 4?

There haven't been any official details on what the new COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 will bring to the game; however, there have been several leaks that suggest addition of new weapons. Data miners have also managed to get details of the different models of weapons that will be seen in the game. These include the APC9, Vector, and Galil.

Naturally, there will also be an inclusion of a battle pass along with multiplayer maps like Scrapyard, a range of cosmetics and more. In addition, there will also be plenty of important bug fixes and some quality of life changes.

Image credits: Activision Games Blog