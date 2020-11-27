Fortnite Native Locations: Where To Harvest Buses And RVs In XP Xtravaganza Week 4?

Fortnite has returned with the latest batch of weekly XP Xtravaganza challenges which will allow players to earn tons of XP and level up their Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass. The battle royale game is currently in Week 4 of the special XP Extravaganza that brings plenty of tasks for players to complete.

A few of the challenges available this week are straightforward, however, others can be quite confusing for players. One of the challenges available in Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza requires players to harvest Buses and RVs from Fortnite native locations. This is clearly one of the challenges that you will come across this week. So, let us quickly show you where to harvest Buses and RVs and complete the Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenge.

Where to harvest Buses and RVs?

For those wondering if Fortnite native locations are ones that have been part of the Fortnite map for both the current and earlier chapter of the game, here's a look at all the Buses and RVs in native Fortnite locations:

Retail Row

You will find the Bus parked right next to the basketball court at the Retail Row. Go towards the bus and harvest it completely using your Pickaxe.

Weeping Woods

To find the first RV, you need to head over towards the eastern side of Weeping Woods.

Lazy Lake

You will find the next RV near the Gas Station at the Lazy Lake location.

However, these aren't the only locations on the map where you can find busses and RVs. You can also try researching places like Sweaty Sands, Risky Reels and other native locations to complete the challenge. It is also advised that you head over to these locations at the earliest as there will be many other players arriving at these exact locations.

The Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenges are available on all major platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Completing the above challenge will grant players 20,000 XP.

Image credits: Epic Games