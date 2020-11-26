How To Get More Incense In Pokemon GO To Attract New Pokemon Creatures?

Pokemon GO continues to be one of the most popular games on mobile devices. The game developers have been adding plenty of new content to the title to keep things interesting for the fans. The orange incense containers which showed up in the game early this year have finally made a comeback during the Pokemon GO Lake Legends event.

As part of the event, all the Pokemon GO Incense containers in the game have transformed into an orange colour allowing trainers to draw certain event-specific Pokemon creatures to their current location. It works the same way as your regular Pokemon GO Incense and it can be easily activated with a simple tap.

How to get more Incense in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Incense containers are quite rare, meaning it will require some effort on your part to be able to get them. You won't be able to get them through a PokeStop, however, you can get one by reaching certain levels in the game. The game also rewards users with an Incense on completion of Special Research tasks.

However, if you not looking to grind the levels, you can also get a Pokemon GO Incense using PokeCoins by heading over to the in-game shop. If you are looking to get more of these, the game also gives you an option to purchase the whole bundle which comes with eight Incenses.

You should note that once the Lake Legends event comes to a conclusion, the new orange Incense will switch back to the original colour. With the ongoing event, Niantics has brought several Pokemon creatures to different regions. Some of the Pokemon creatures arriving in the ongoing event include Abra, Kadabra, Psyduck, Magikarp, Ralts, Goldeen, Bidoof, Lickitung, Shellos, Starly, and Surskit. Apart from the featured Pokemons, developers have also added plenty of new tasks and challenges that will be available throughout the event. Players will also see rare Pokemons raids that will show up in various regions throughout the Lake Legends event.

Pokemon GO is currently available on iOS and Android devices.

Image credits: Pokemon GO Twitter