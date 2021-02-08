Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg: Here's How You Can Find The Secret Crate

Call Of Duty’s Cold War is the latest game that has been released by Activision. It has been getting a lot of positive response for the number of new updates that have been added to the game. Recently, the Firebase Z map is one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. Players are trying to find Firebase Z easter eggs. So here is all the information about the same. Read more

Cold War Firebase Z Secret Crate

Call Of Duty players have recently been talking about the new Firebase Z map that has been added to the cold war. Recently, players have been trying to find the Firebase Z easter eggs for a long time now. This is because Call Of duty makers are known for adding such exciting additions to their game. To help you guys out, here are steps that might take you to Firebase Z secret crate that has some useful rewards. Apart from the steps, here is a video uploaded by a popular gamer about the same. Read more to know about Firebase Z secret crate.

Travel to the village and try and find Captain Ravenov upstairs

Then try and spot a large, blue bunny located just on the right side of the stare-well

Shoot the bunny

This will start a teleportation sequence which will take you to a Vietnamese jungle

There, you will need to look for three purple rabbits

These will be easy to spot because the forest is dark and the bunnies are glowing

Complete this and get the Firebase Z secret crate

You can get a free Juggernog perk, an Epic or Legendary weapon

More about Cold War

The Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus''. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

