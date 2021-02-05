Where Is Dr Peck In Firebase Z? Know All About This Latest Glitch In COD Cold War

Most battle royale games have a great history of getting various types of glitches all the time and COD Cold war is no different. The latest glitch in firebase z revolves around Doctor Peck as he informs the player about the mission control. Continue reading the article to know everything about this glitch and the firebase z update notes.

Also read | Valkyrae On Among Us Popularity On YouTube; When Is The New Among Us Map Coming?

Where is Dr Peck in Firebase Z?

Also read | AC Valhalla Aveberre Megaliths: Here Are The Steps To Solve This Puzzle

When this mission starts, a character known as Doctor Peck goes on to inform the player that he needs to return to mission control by using the teleporter. At this point, everything in the game goes well and both are currently inside a building next to the teleporter. Just as the player turns to go down the stairs, a new mimic mini-boss will spawn. As soon as this mimic prepares to pick the player up for dealing a high-damage attack, it ends up throwing the player through the outside wall of the building. The player goes directly through the wall and lands right next to the teleporter. So this glitch actually benefits the players in a way.

Firebase Z Update

Global Addressed an issue that led to choppy Voice Chat in some circumstances.

Multiplayer Maps - Express [NEW] Express now available in map rotation in Core and Hardcore modes. Express 24/7 playlist now available.

General Addressed an issue with uneven map distribution in non-map voting playlists.

Modes Endurance (40 Players) [NEW] New high-player count mode available on Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine. After one bomb detonates, a new one comes online to take its place, so five bombs are always available instead of an initial set that gets reduced to a single bomb before the next wave. Score limit doubled from 500 to 1,000.

Prop Hunt Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation: Express Raid Crossroads Strike Armada Strike

Gunfight Added Nuketown '84 to Gunfight map rotation. 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight now available in Custom Games.

Hardpoint Updated Hardpoint Owned score event to increase in score the longer a player controls the Hardpoint. This score modifier will reset upon leaving the Hardpoint. Reduced Hardpoint Secured score event from 50 to 25 score.

Dropkick Reduced how late players can join a match in progress.

Control Additional defender spawn points added and logic updated for the B capture point on Raid.

CDL Custom Game Modes Increased player count to allow for two Spectators in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control.

Featured Playlists Express 24/7 [NEW] Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW] Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown '84) Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation) 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only Face Off (3v3) Nuketown 24/7

Weapons Launchers Increased minimum damage for the two Launcher class weapons.



Also read | Warzone Gas Grenade Glitch: The Unlimited Stims Glitch Is Back In Warzone

Also read | AC Valhalla Alfred Study Location: Checkout This Guide To Find The Alfred Study Key