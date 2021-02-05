How To Build Wonder Weapon In Firebase Z? A Step-by-step Guide

Are you looking for valuable tips on how to build the Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z? This is a highly powerful Weapon in the Cold War Firebase Z game. In this post, we are going to look at what is Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z, how to build Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z and more.

The Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z R.A.I K-84 is a very powerful rifle and it is uniquely different from all other guns. It is capable of even bringing down the ambling undead in a few shots. There are a couple of ways you’ll be able to grab this highly powerful Weapon, but you have to wait until the Firebase Z Easter Egg to drop before you can build it yourself. Although you won’t be able to build it right now, we’ve found out certain techniques to get the components of the Weapon. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a closer look at how to build the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon using the components you retrieve.

How to build Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z?

You’ll be able to find the Wonder Weapon in the Mystery Box. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you can get the Wonder Weapon in a couple of ways. The first one is to part with 950 points and hope that it appears in the Mystery Box. There is a lot of luck involved. Even though you get 950 points, you can’t be really sure that you’ll be getting this Wonder Weapon every time you complete the above-mentioned criteria.

Currently, this is the only way you’ll be able to retrieve this Wonder Weapon in Cold War Firebase Z. However, it is possible to collect the various parts of the Weapon and build it for yourself. Although this is the case, you’ll only be able to complete the first 4 steps in the process. In the upcoming sections, we’ll learn about how to get the components of the Wonder Weapon.

How to get the components of the Wonder Weapon?

Before you start searching for the components of this powerful Weapon, you need a blueprint to work from. Go to the Weapons lab in the Firebase Z map. To the left side of the computer terminal, you’ll see a board with the R.A.I. K-84 Blueprint pinned to it. Pick up the blueprint and start hunting down the parts to build it.

Kuhlklay's eye

Exit the Weapons Lab and walk forward, past the burning vehicle. Continue in this direction and follow the purple arrows, which will lead you up some stairs. Walk past the machine, down more stairs, and head outside to an area with palm trees. Follow the winding path down the slope until you reach a burning tank with a zombie propped up against it. If you hover over the zombie, you'll see that it's Dimitri Kuhlklay. Interact with it to retrieve Kuhlklay's eye.

Kuhlklay's Diary

Retrace your steps and run back to the Weapons Lab. Interact with the computer terminal and use the Retina Scanner. A drawer will open in the desk, revealing a locker key. Grab it and open the locker in the Barracks 2 building to collect the intel, which happens to be Kuhlklay's Diary. A Mimic will appear shortly after, and you'll need to kill it to grab the Barrel Assembly weapon part. Doctor Strauss confirms that this is definitely part of the Aetherium rifle prototype. Next up, you need to kill a Mangler zombie, which will drop an Uncharged Power Cell. As Doctor Strauss outlines, this will need to be charged before it can be used, so let's head back to the Weapons Lab. Interact with the computer terminal again so that it starts beeping, then head over to the table on the right with the large B521 shell on it. There's a small battery charger here that you can use to charge the Power Cell. If you try to pick up the cell, Doctor Strauss warns you it hasn't fully charged. It appears that we aren't able to build the full weapon just yet, but Treyarch has confirmed that the main Easter egg quest will be disabled until February 5.