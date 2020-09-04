Cold War Multiplayer Leak Reveals Brand New Revamped Game Mode

The American video game developer Treyarch is scheduled to release the official multiplayer Black Ops Cold War footage on September 9, 2020. But, one of the known Call of Duty streamer hs now accidentally revealed some gameplay while testing the game. The developer team had invited a few streamers for a secret event that tested out the new Cold War game, however, during this private event, one streamer mistakenly went live on Twitch and showcased almost seven minutes of the new gameplay. While there have been a few snippets floating around the internet about the highly anticipated game, this will mark the first time any gameplay of Black Ops Cold War has been made public. However, the footage since then has been deleted.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay leak

The Twitch streamer by the name DougIsRaw accidentally went live with the gameplay and was taken down. It is not sure whether Twitch or Activision took the stream down. The video since then has been removed from the internet altogether as the developer company has been extremely vigilant with the new game. When it comes to the gameplay, elements of the Cold War game like the Map, HUD, weapons, and game modes were revealed.

The rumour mill for the much-anticipated game had been churning out leaks around Black Ops Cold War and the new lice streaming goof-up has actually confirmed a few leaks from the past about the game. The map shown off in the accident live stream was deemed to be the Miami Nightclub map which was previously leaked on the internet. Through leaked screenshots of the gameplay, the multiplayer aspect of the game was revealed where the game starts off with a 6V6 match and soon waters down to become a 1V1.

Whereas the leaks also suggest that the circular radar is back in the top left corner of the HUD and the Player Health bars can be seen at all-time in the game. While the live streamer stuck around using a standard tactical rifle, there have been no consideration additions in the weaponry as of now. Black Ops Cold War's first official gameplay footage is expected to be out by September 9, 2020.

