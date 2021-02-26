Cold War Outbreak Not Working: Know All About The Issues Here

Call of Duty is known to provide content of their game releases in preexisting franchises like Warzone. Cold War additionally updates the game with seasonal updates to provide a whole new series of content for players. Cold War Season 2 is the latest season update to the game and it is live now. Players are in love with the latest seasonal additions many want to learn why is Outbreak not working in Cold War.

Why is Outbreak not working in Cold War?

Cold War is out with its season 2 update and has brought a whole new game mode for the players to try out. No update is perfect on day one, especially when new game modes and features are being added. These updates can have certain bugs that need to be eradicated through version updates. Cold War has experienced a bit of the same experience and the players have observed Outbreak Free access not working.

Players were very excited to try out this new mode right after the Firebase Z Update, but there have been many bugs and issues plaguing this new game mode. The new Outbreak mode is a mission-based game, where the players need to complete certain objectives. Now some of these objectives are causing the frame rate to drop and some are causing the whole game to crash with Outbreak free access not working. The retrieve objective type is causing the most issues for the players.

Players have also experienced an issue with the Trials Machine. They observed that certain optional challenges failed to provide them with rewards sometimes and that has become a major issue for the players. Another issue that players are having with are the canines that are meant to make their life a living hell. Hellhound and Plaguehound are supposed to make it difficult to play for the player by attacking them, but there’s another way they are making it difficult to play the game. Whenever too many of these canines spawn, the frame rate starts dropping, making it very difficult to play for the players.

The last issue that the game is facing at the moment is with the Ray Gun. Players have experienced that the Ray Gun is causing splash damage to their armor but thought of it as a nerf for the weapon. That isn’t the case at all and Treyarch has confirmed that this is a bug that they are working on. Treyarch has also mentioned the above issues in the tweet and has told the players that these issues are being worked on immediately.

We hope everyone’s enjoying Outbreak so far!



We’ve identified some stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, and Plaguehounds, and have fixes coming online for these soon. We’re also investigating issues with the Retrieve Objective and Trials Machine. Hang tight! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 25, 2021

