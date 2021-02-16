Cold War Firebase Z God Mode Glitch Explained! Learn How To Do It

Quick links:
Call Of Duty’s Cold War is the latest game that has been released by Activision. It has been getting a lot of positive responses for the number of new updates that have been added to the game. Firebase Z is the latest Cold War Zombies map that takes place at an outbreak site in Vietnam. The new Firebase map was added to the game as part of the Call of Duty Cold War 1.11 update which dropped recently. However, the new map is glitchy allowing players to trigger Permanent God Mode. If you have been wondering about Cold War Firebase Z God Mode glitch, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it:
The newly rolled out Firebase Z map comes with a lot of new challenges and game interfaces. However, many players found out that there is a way to the Firebase Z Jump glitch and the God Mode glitch. But, as we all know, Treyarch has been very swiftly fixing all the glitches with small-small updates to improve the gameplay experience of all the players. So, before this interesting Cold War Firebase Z God Mode glitch get fixed, you can make the most of the moment by following the instructions mentioned below -
