Cold War Firebase Z God Mode Glitch Explained! Learn How To Do It

Call Of Duty’s Cold War is the latest game that has been released by Activision. It has been getting a lot of positive responses for the number of new updates that have been added to the game. Firebase Z is the latest Cold War Zombies map that takes place at an outbreak site in Vietnam. The new Firebase map was added to the game as part of the Call of Duty Cold War 1.11 update which dropped recently. However, the new map is glitchy allowing players to trigger Permanent God Mode. If you have been wondering about Cold War Firebase Z God Mode glitch, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it:

How to do the Permanent God Mode glitch in Cold War Firebase Z?

The newly rolled out Firebase Z map comes with a lot of new challenges and game interfaces. However, many players found out that there is a way to the Firebase Z Jump glitch and the God Mode glitch. But, as we all know, Treyarch has been very swiftly fixing all the glitches with small-small updates to improve the gameplay experience of all the players. So, before this interesting Cold War Firebase Z God Mode glitch get fixed, you can make the most of the moment by following the instructions mentioned below -

All a player needs to do is go through the teleporter and then turn ON the power

You will have to activate the Aether Reactor in the Firebase Z map.

As soon as the Aether Reactor is activated turning ON the power, head back towards the teleporter's location.

There you will be able to spot a Tombstone Soda in the vending machine.

Now, just go ahead and collect a Tombstone Soda can from the vending machine and travel back using the teleporter.

The Tombstone Soda is important in the glitch as it helps players to self-revive themselves in the game.

Then, you need to throw a Molotov on the ground and stand on top of it. This will drain your health to low HP and the game will advise you to consume the Tombstone soda.

Once done, players will notice that they are immune to the Zombies' incoming attacks completely turning of the Firebase Z God Mode glitch.

