Cold War Players Ask About The Prop Hunt Glitch Locations: Here's Where To Hide Your Props

Cold War players have recently been asking about the Prop Hunt glitch. The makers have added a lot of location in the game to hide their props. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about Cold War glitch. Read more about it.

Cold War: Prop Hunt Glitch

The makers of the Cold War have now added their Prop Hunt to the game that has been getting a lot of attention because of the number of Prop Hunt glitch that has been seen by the players. These locations are considered to be a Prop Hunt glitch as it completely hides the props from other players. So to help the players, we have listed all the Prop Hunt glitch location down below. Apart from that, we have also listed a video uploaded by popular gamer on Youtube. We have also listed some additional information about the new Call Of Duty Cold War.

Glitched in the Fridge

Behind the wood

The Shady Spot

Find Uncle Sam

Find the Corner Plywood

Glitch in the Trashcan

More about Cold War

Currently, Cold War has been one of the most talked-about games of the tech community. This is because Cold War Season 1 release has now been pushed ahead by the makers and the players are certainly not excited for the same. They were waiting for the Cold War Season 1 for a long time now. Currently, they have decided to launch Cold War Season 1 on December 15 in Black Ops Cold War and the following day for Warzone too. For compensation, makers have added Double XP and Double Weapon XP event running from December 12 till the release of Cold War Season 1. We have lost listed a lot of more information about the latest COD release. Read more to know about the Cold War.

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

