Call Of Duty Error Code 5476, Warzone Not Working: How To Fix The Error?

Call of Duty: Warzone has proved to be one of the most successful battle royale games to release this year. The online multiplayer game has garnered a huge following over the months and it continues to grow bigger with every playlist update. However, the free-to-play title is also prone to various bugs and error codes that may randomly crop up for players.

Call of Duty error code 5476

Dev error 5476 is one of the common error codes that randomly appears in various Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare, and Warzone. A number of users have been encountering this error code last month, and it now appears that it has resurfaced for a major for players. Game developers are yet to address the problem and issue a permanent fix, however, it is likely that the bug will soon be fixed. In the meantime, players can try out a few tricks that have resolved the issue for a number of users.

Warzone not working: How to fix the dev error 5476?

While most of the bugs and Warzone error codes are fixed on the company's end, there are few that can be temporarily fixed by trying a few tricks. As far as the dev error 5476 is concerned, a number of players have stated that once they switch the emblem and calling card to something other than 'random'. It is believed that the bug generally crops up for those users whose emblem and calling card have been set to random.

To make this change, all you need to do is enter Modern Warfare and head over to the 'Customization' settings from 'Multiplayer'. Now, click on 'Identity' and select any of the calling cards. Once you've done that, you need to select any of the emblems, instead of leaving it to random. This should resolve the issue. However, if you continue to encounter the bug, your choice would be to wait until the issue is resolved from the developer's end. Call of Duty: Warzone is now available across various platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Image credits: Call of Duty Website