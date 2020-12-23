What Is Face Off In Cold War? Learn About Face Off Mode And Gunfight In Cold War

COD Cold War has been in the stores for a while now. Players are flocking to this game in massive numbers. The game paired up with next-gen consoles and graphics has contributed to its success. Players are putting in hours while playing the Cold War trying to reach the top. Cold War has added new game modes and playlist updates to the game to immerse the players even more. Many players are asking, what is Face Off in Cold War.

What is Face Off in Cold War?

Face off mode in Cold War is the new game mode added in the playlist update. In Face Off mode, players are pitted against each other in 3v3 combat situations. These 3v3 game modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. As these are 3v3 matches, the game mode features small maps for the players to be in action at all times. As small maps are needed for the Face-Off mode, players will have to fight it out in the maps of Gunfight in Cold War. Gunfight in Cold War has just been added in the huge season 4 update and this mode includes 4 maps.

How to get Level 101 in Cold War?

Cold War follows a prestige system for the leveling up of the players. Players will have to increase their seasonal levels to increase their overall levels. Players will have to complete seasonal challenges and milestones to level up their players in Cold War. Players will have to work their way across military rank 1-51 to reach the first prestige level.

Players will have to reach Prestige level 3 to cross Level 101 in Cold War. Here are all the Prestige and their rewards:

Prestige 1: Season Level 1, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Prestige 2: Season Level 50, sticker/emblem, prestige key, and a weapon blueprint.

Prestige 3: Season Level 100, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Players will have to grind through the seasons to level up and reach level 101 in Cold War. Players that are able to reach Season level 200 will be acknowledged by Treyarch and will be given the Prestige Master Title as that is no easy feat to achieve.

Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Story Campaign

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this installment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War is also available on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

