Cold War Type 63 Vs DMR 14: Check Out Which Is The Best Gun In Cold War

COD Cold War has become one of the most popular Call of Duty games out there today. Other than being massively popular, it is also one of the most competitive games. Players that join the game now will be absolutely battered by the veterans. To overcome this barrier, the players should improve upon their loadout game. Many of the Cold War players are asking for the comparison, Type 63 vs DMR 14.

Type 63 vs DMR 14

Type 63 and DMR 14 are two of the best weapons that players can have in their arsenal. Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most.

Understanding weapon comparisons can help the players understand which weapon will help them in different kinds of situations. The DMR 14 is a better weapon than the Type 63, it surpasses its competitor in Fire Rate, Aim Down Sights (ADS), and bullet velocity, the three best stats of the weapons. The DMR takes inspiration from the iconic M14 and Type 63 is just like the Fal in the game.

How to get Level 101 in Cold War?

Cold War follows a prestige system for the leveling up of the players. Players will have to increase their seasonal levels to increase their overall levels. Players will have to complete seasonal challenges and milestones to level up their players in Cold War. Players will have to work their way across military rank 1-51 to reach the first prestige level.

Players will have to reach Prestige level 3 to cross Level 101 in Cold War. Here are all the Prestige and their rewards:

Prestige 1: Season Level 1, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Prestige 2: Season Level 50, sticker/emblem, prestige key, and a weapon blueprint.

Prestige 3: Season Level 100, sticker/emblem, and prestige key.

Players will have to grind through the seasons to level up and reach level 101 in Cold War. Players that are able to reach Season level 200 will be acknowledged by Treyarch and will be given the Prestige Master Title as that is no easy feat to achieve.

Cold War Story Campaign

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this installment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War is also available on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

