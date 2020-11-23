COD Cold War Crossplay Not Working? Here's A Potential Fix; Read More

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out and the game's developer and publisher, Activision, has tried something new with the narrative. The game also brings the new Zombies Mode and slip screen multiplayer which allows players to enjoy the game side by side with their buddies. While many are intrigued, some players are quite disappointed with the glitches and crashes of the game and have begun reporting on various forums about the COD Cold War crossplay not working. So, many players want to know "how to fix the Cold War crossplay not working" issue. If you have been wondering about the same, here is everything you need to know.

Players report about the COD Cold War crossplay not working

People have been complaining about this issue since the game was released. Even though developers at Activision have not yet acknowledged the issue on the support website, many players have shared their experience on various forums and social media handles. Nevertheless, Crossplay is one of the main features of the game which allows players from different platforms to play together. Nevertheless, user report that the issue occurs when PC and console players try to join a single party. Here is how to fix the COD Cold War crossplay not working problem.

How to fix the COD Cold War crossplay not working?

The COD Cold War crossplay not working issues can be solved through a simple workaround. All a player needs to do is follow the steps given below to solve the problem easily.

Select the social menu in your account.

Select your friends from the list.

Choose your friends' profiles and delete them.

Add again using their Activision Account ID

Restart your game.

Your friends will appear online once again in your list.

Many players are experiencing the issue and it is certainly a disappointing one. If the error is not solved completely on your gaming platform, wait for Activision to release the fi through a new update until then, use this method to enjoy the game.

