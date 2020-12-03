Cold War Season 1 Is Around The Corner: Check Out Some Of The Leaked Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War falls under the game genre of a first-person shooter video game. It is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision in the year 2020. It is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series and also the seventeenth instalment in the overall Call of Duty game series. The game is available on all major gaming platforms including Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about the Cold War Season 1 release date and leaks.

Also read | What Time Does Rainbow Six Siege Update? What Is The Patch Update Size For R6 Neon Dawn?

Cold War Season 1 Leaks and Release Date

Also read | GW2 Patch Notes: Here Are All New Changes Made With The Latest Update

Recently on Twitter, some of the dataminers have leaked a small amount of information as to what the players can expect from the new Season. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, the players are going to be able to indulge in a total of four new maps, along with a brand new Starter Pack which will be filled with different types of items. The names of these four maps which are going to be in the Season 1 of Cold War are as follows:

Raid

Rebirth Island

Launch

and finally a snowy mall map

Players will also be introduced with a new Adler skin, emblems, a calling card, along with points that will come with a Starter Pack. The Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been planned to begin on December 10. The exact time at which the Season will be live is not disclosed yet but new seasons mostly launch at or around 2 a.m on the day of release.

GENERAL Progression Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

ZOMBIES Progression Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and in later rounds. Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped.

MULTIPLAYER Maps Nuketown ‘84 - Closed an out-of-bounds gap that allowed players to stay alive outside of the playable space.



Also read | Call Of Duty Playlist Update Of December 1: Know All Details

Also read | Fortnite Makers Manage To Successfully Bring In 15.3 Million Players With Galactus Event