Cold War Season 1 Is Around The Corner: Check Out Some Of The Leaked Content

Quick links:
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War falls under the game genre of a first-person shooter video game. It is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision in the year 2020. It is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series and also the seventeenth instalment in the overall Call of Duty game series. The game is available on all major gaming platforms including Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about the Cold War Season 1 release date and leaks.
Also read | What Time Does Rainbow Six Siege Update? What Is The Patch Update Size For R6 Neon Dawn?
Also read | GW2 Patch Notes: Here Are All New Changes Made With The Latest Update
Recently on Twitter, some of the dataminers have leaked a small amount of information as to what the players can expect from the new Season. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, the players are going to be able to indulge in a total of four new maps, along with a brand new Starter Pack which will be filled with different types of items. The names of these four maps which are going to be in the Season 1 of Cold War are as follows:
Players will also be introduced with a new Adler skin, emblems, a calling card, along with points that will come with a Starter Pack. The Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been planned to begin on December 10. The exact time at which the Season will be live is not disclosed yet but new seasons mostly launch at or around 2 a.m on the day of release.
Also read | Call Of Duty Playlist Update Of December 1: Know All Details
Also read | Fortnite Makers Manage To Successfully Bring In 15.3 Million Players With Galactus Event