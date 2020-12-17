Cold War Error: How To Fix Zed 398 Swift Clover Error After New Season 1 Update?

Developers at Black Ops: Cold War have finally rolled out the highly anticipated Season 1 update that brings plenty of content to the game such as new weapons, game modes, new operators and a lot more. The new season is already live on servers, which means thousands of fans are now diving into the game to experience all the latest content the season has to offer. Unfortunately, players are running into an unknown error code which is preventing players from dropping into matches.

Zed 398 Swift Clover Cold War error

A number of players have reported that they are encountering a 'CoD Cold War Zed 398 Swift Clover' error while trying to join multiplayer games through matchmaking. The error prevents users from entering the game and sends them back into the multiplayer menu.

It is not clear at the moment if the error is limited to a specific platform, however, it seems to have affected a majority of PC users. Also, the issue is only restricted to Black Ops: Cold War, as there doesn't appear to be any such reports from Warzone players.

Zed 398 Swift Clover fix

As of right now, there is no workable fix for the Zed 398 Swift Clover error. Players should note that the issue doesn't have anything to do with your network connection or your PC hardware. Your only option at the moment is to sit back and wait until game developers issue a hotfix. Fortunately for the fans, Treyarch has now confirmed that they are aware of the issue and that a fix is being worked on. The gaming company hasn't offered any details on when the issue will be resolved, however, it is likely that it will soon be patched given the severity.

The new Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 update is available for all players and it also brings integration between Warzone, Modern Warfare and Cold War. The integration system will also allow progression between the three titles. Black Ops: Cold War is available on Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Activision