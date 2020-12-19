Cold War Players Stay Curious About Trial Next To Name Tags In The Game

Cold War makers have been constantly been updating their game. A recent set of Cold War Patch Notes have been released by the makers now. It is to bring in a lot of new content for the holidays. Makers have brought in a free gaming week for all the players. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the Cold War free weekend.

What means by Trial next to name in Cold War?

18 Maps. All Free.



Squad up for the #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer Free Access Week, now through 12/24. pic.twitter.com/UQC3DUfcLr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2020

The players have recently been talking about the trial next to the name written in the game currently. This is because the makers of Cold War have released their game for free from December 17 till the 24th. This means that a number of players will be seen with a trial next to the name written because they have not purchased the full version of the game.

Thus we answer your question, what does trial mean in Cold War, we would say that it is an indicator that shows if the player has already bought the full version of the Cold War or not. Apart from that, we have also listed all the playlists that the gamers can access during Cold War free weekend.

2v2 Gunfight

Team Deathmatch

Featured Playlist: Nuketown Holiday 24/7

Featured Playlist: Raid the Mall

Domination

Free Access Stage 2: Dec 21-24

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms: Hardpoint

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass Progression

Now's your chance to experience the next evolution of Black Ops Multiplayer.



Jump into the #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer Free Access Week through 12/24. pic.twitter.com/v7c7BMgAsX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2020

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99, meanwhile, the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot.

The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

