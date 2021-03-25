Last Updated:

Cool Gaming Names You Can Choose: Pick The Perfect Name To Suit Your Style

Choosing a gaming name can be confusing. You need to choose a name you like and which reflects your personality. Take a look at some cool gaming names.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
Source: Still from Apex Legends

Gaming names should be chosen with consideration, keeping in mind how they will fit your personality and playstyle. Taking all that into consideration, we have compiled a list of gaming names that players can choose from or take inspiration from. Take a look at our large collection of the best gaming names and choose what fits your style. 

Cool Gaming Names to Choose From

You can take choose one of the names from the list given below or take inspiration from these and combine them with something that's linked to your real name. Be sure to pick a name you know will like for years a will reflect your personality. For eg. If you mostly play as a sniper in a Battle Royale game, you can pick a name like 'Deadly Sniper' etc. You can use many websites and applications which can help you generate gaming names based on keywords. Take a look at the list below. There's also a list of the best gaming names listed below for girls to choose from. 

  1. Aspect
  2. Kraken
  3. Bender
  4. Lynch
  5. Big Papa
  6. Mad Dog
  7. Bowser
  8. O'Doyle
  9. Bruise
  10. Psycho
  11. Cannon
  12. Ranger
  13. Clink
  14. Ratchet
  15. Cobra
  16. Reaper
  17. Colt
  18. Rigs
  19. Crank
  20. Ripley
  21. Creep
  22. Roadkill
  23. Daemon
  24. Ronin
  25. Decay
  26. Rubble
  27. Diablo
  28. Sasquatch
  29. Doom
  30. Scar
  31. Dracula
  32. Shiver
  33. Dragon
  34. Skinner
  35. Fender
  36. Skull Crusher
  37. Fester
  38. Slasher
  39. Fisheye
  40. Steelshot
  41. Flack
  42. Surge
  43. Gargoyle
  44. Sythe
  45. Grave
  46. Trip
  47. Gunner
  48. Trooper
  49. Hash
  50. Tweek
  51. Hashtag
  52. Vein
  53. Indominus
  54. Void
  55. Ironclad
  56. Wardon
  57. Killer
  58. Wraith
  59. Knuckles
  60. Zero
  61. Steel
  62. Kevlar
  63. Lightning
  64. Tito
  65. Bullet-Proof
  66. Fire-Bred
  67. Titanium
  68. Hurricane
  69. Ironsides
  70. Iron-Cut
  71. Tempest
  72. Iron Heart
  73. Steel Forge
  74. Pursuit
  75. Steel Foil
  76. Sick Rebellious Names
  77. Upsurge
  78. Uprising
  79. Overthrow
  80. Breaker
  81. Sabotage
  82. Dissent
  83. Subversion
  84. Rebellion
  85. Insurgent
  86. Accidental Genius
  87. Acid Gosling
  88. Admiral Tot
  89. AgentHercules
  90. Airport Hobo
  91. Alley Frog
  92. Alpha
  93. AlphaReturns
  94. Angel
  95. AngelsCreed
  96. Arsenic Coo
  97. Atomic Blastoid
  98. Automatic Slicer
  99. Baby Brown
  100. Back Bett
  101. Bad Bunny
  102. Bazooka Har-de-har
  103. Bearded Angler
  104. Beetle King
  105. Betty Cricket
  106. Bit Sentinel
  107. Bitmap
  108. BlacKitten
  109. Blister
  110. Blistered Outlaw
  111. Blitz
  112. BloodEater
  113. Bonzai
  114. BoomBeachLuvr
  115. BoomBlaster
  116. Bootleg Taximan
  117. Bowie
  118. Bowler
  119. Breadmaker
  120. Broomspun
  121. Buckshot
  122. Bug Blitz
  123. Bug Fire
  124. Bugger
  125. Cabbie
  126. Candy Butcher
  127. Capital F
  128. Captain Peroxide
  129. Celtic Charger
  130. Centurion Sherman
  131. Cereal Killer
  132. Chasm Face
  133. Chew Chew
  134. Chicago Blackout
  135. Ballistic
  136. Furore
  137. Uproar
  138. Fury
  139. Ire
  140. Demented
  141. Wrath
  142. Madness
  143. Schizo
  144. Rage
  145. Savage
  146. Manic
  147. Frenzy
  148. Mania
  149. Derange
  150. CobraBite
  151. Cocktail
  152. CollaterolDamage
  153. CommandX
  154. Commando
  155. Congo Wire
  156. Cool Iris
  157. Cool Whip
  158. Cosmo
  159. Crash Override
  160. Crash Test
  161. Crazy Eights
  162. Criss Cross
  163. Cross Thread
  164. Cujo
  165. Cupid Dust
  166. Daffy Girl
  167. Dahlia Bumble
  168. DaisyCraft
  169. Dancing Madman
  170. Dangle
  171. DanimalDaze
  172. Dark Horse
  173. Darkside Orbit
  174. Darling Peacock
  175. Day Hawk
  176. Desert Haze
  177. Desperado
  178. Devil Blade
  179. Devil Chick
  180. Dexter
  181. Diamond Gamer
  182. Digger
  183. Disco Potato
  184. Disco Thunder
  185. DiscoMate
  186. Don Stab
  187. Doz Killer
  188. Dredd
  189. DriftDetector
  190. DriftManiac
  191. Drop Stone
  192. Dropkick
  193. Drugstore Cowboy
  194. DuckDuck
  195. Earl of Arms
  196. Easy Sweep
  197. Eerie Mizzen
  198. ElactixNova
  199. Elder Pogue
  200. Electric Player
  201. Electric Saturn
  202. Ember Rope
  203. Esquire
  204. ExoticAlpha
  205. EyeShooter
  206. Fabulous
  207. Fast Draw
  208. FastLane
  209. Father Abbot
  210. FenderBoyXXX
  211. Fennel Dove
  212. Feral Mayhem
  213. Fiend Oblivion
  214. FifthHarmony
  215. Fire Feline
  216. Fire Fish
  217. FireByMisFire
  218. Fist Wizard
  219. Atilla
  220. Darko
  221. Terminator
  222. Conqueror
  223. Mad Max
  224. Siddhartha
  225. Suleiman
  226. Billy the Butcher
  227. Thor
  228. Napoleon
  229. Maximus
  230. Khan
  231. Geronimo
  232. Leon
  233. Leonidas
  234. Dutch
  235. Cyrus
  236. Hannibal
  237. Dux
  238. Mr. Blonde
  239. Agrippa
  240. Jesse James
  241. Matrix
  242. Bleed
  243. X-Skull
  244. Gut
  245. Nail
  246. Jawbone
  247. Socket
  248. Fist
  249. Skeleton
  250. Footslam
  251. Tooth
  252. Craniax
  253. Head-Knocker
  254. K-9
  255. Bone
  256. Razor
  257. Kneecap
  258. Cut
  259. Slaughter
  260. Soleus
  261. Gash
  262. Scalp
  263. Blood
  264. Scab
  265. Torque
  266. Torpedo
  267. Wildcat
  268. Automatic
  269. Cannon
  270. Hellcat
  271. Glock
  272. Mortar
  273. Tomcat
  274. Sniper
  275. Siege
  276. Panther
  277. Carbine
  278. Bullet
  279. Jaguar
  280. Javelin
  281. Aero
  282. Bomber
  283. Howitzer
  284. Albatross
  285. Strike Eagle
  286. Gatling
  287. Arsenal
  288. Rimfire
  289. Avenger
  290. Hornet
  291. Centerfire
  292. Hazzard
  293. Grizzly
  294. Wolverine
  295. Deathstalker
  296. Snake
  297. Wolf
  298. Scorpion
  299. Vulture
  300. Claw
  301. Boomslang
  302. Falcon
  303. Fang
  304. Viper
  305. Ram
  306. Grip
  307. Sting
  308. Boar
  309. Black Mamba
  310. Lash
  311. Tusk
  312. Goshawk
  313. Gnaw
  314. Polar Bee
  315. Poppy Coffee
  316. Poptart AK47
  317. Prometheus
  318. Psycho Thinker
  319. Pusher
  320. Racy Lion
  321. RadioactiveMan
  322. Raid Bucker
  323. Rando Tank
  324. Ranger
  325. Red Combat
  326. Red Rhino
  327. RedFeet
  328. RedFisher
  329. RedMouth
  330. Reed Lady
  331. Renegade Slugger
  332. Reno Monarch
  333. Returns
  334. RevengeOfOmega
  335. Riff Raff
  336. Roadblock
  337. RoarSweetie
  338. Rocky Highway
  339. Roller Turtle
  340. Romance Guppy
  341. Rooster
  342. Rude Sniper
  343. Saint La-Z-Boy
  344. Sandbox
  345. Scare Stone
  346. ScaryNinja
  347. ScaryPumpkin
  348. Scrapper
  349. Scrapple
  350. Screw
  351. Screwtape
  352. Seal Snake
  353. Shadow Bishop
  354. Shadow Chaser
  355. Sherwood Gladiator
  356. Shooter
  357. ShowMeSunset
  358. ShowMeUrguts
  359. Sidewalk Enforcer
  360. Sienna Princess
  361. Silver Stone
  362. Sir Shove
  363. Skull Crusher
  364. Sky Bully
  365. Sky Herald

Cool Gaming Names for Girls 

  1. Amazon
  2. Majesty
  3. Anomaly
  4. Malice
  5. Banshee
  6. Mannequin
  7. Belladonna
  8. Minx
  9. Beretta
  10. Mirage
  11. Black Beauty
  12. Nightmare
  13. Calypso
  14. Nova
  15. Carbon
  16. Pumps
  17. Cascade
  18. Raven
  19. Colada
  20. Resin
  21. Cosma
  22. Riveter
  23. Cougar
  24. Rogue
  25. Countess
  26. Roulette
  27. Enchantress
  28. Shadow
  29. Enigma
  30. Siren
  31. Femme Fatale
  32. Stiletto
  33. Firecracker
  34. Tattoo
  35. Geisha
  36. T-Back
  37. Goddess
  38. Temperance
  39. Half Pint
  40. Tequila
  41. Harlem
  42. Terror
  43. Heroin
  44. Thunderbird
  45. Infinity
  46. Ultra
  47. Insomnia
  48. Vanity
  49. Ivy
  50. Velvet
  51. Legacy
  52. Vixen
  53. Lithium
  54. Voodoo
  55. Lolita
  56. Wicked
  57. Lotus
  58. Widow
  59. Mademoiselle
  60. Xenon

Disclaimer: The above information has been sourced from various websites. 

Image Source: Still from Apex Legends 

