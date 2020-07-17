Coral Cove Location In Fortnite Season 3: Where Is Trident At Coral Cove?

Fornite Chapter 2, Season 3 challenges have finally arrived for Week 5, and it is obvious that fans are eager to get their hands on the new batch of challenges. This week presents the fifth Aquaman Style challenge for players across Xbox One, PS4, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. The new Aquaman challenge offers one of the biggest rewards yet, as players will be able to unlock the Trident Pickaxe with this challenge. And if you have completed all the earlier Aquaman challenges during this season, you will also have the opportunity to claim the premium Jason Momoa-based skin. So, you should definitely go back and check whether you have completed all the previous Aquaman challenges so far. This week’s Aquaman challenge tasks players with claiming a trident at the Coral Cove location. So, let’s take a look at how you can complete the challenge.

Where is the Trident at Coral Cove?

Finding a Trident is a fairly easy task and probably the easiest of all the Aquaman challenges we have seen yet. However, that is unless you are faced with some heavy opposition after reaching the Coral Cove location.

You can see that there are three Trident locations on the map that you can visit to claim your Aquaman Trident. All of the three locations are identical rock formations that are situated around the huge shell island and the whirlpool. The Trident can spawn at any of the three locations. To claim Trident at Coral Cove, all you need to do is set a waypoint to any of the rock formations.

Image credits: Epic Games

Once you complete the above challenge, you will be rewarded with both the Aquaman skin for completing all the five challenges and the trident for completing the new “claim trident” Aquaman challenge. However, it should be noted that the whirlpools haven't been enabled as of yet, which was one of the previous challenges. So, in case you didn’t get it done right away, you will have to wait until it gets fixed.

And if manage to claim the Aquaman skin, you will also be able to unlock the shirtless style by diving over the waterfall at the Gorgeous Gorge while sporting the original skin.

Image credits: Epic Games