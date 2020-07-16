Fortnite Leaks Reveal Black Manta Skin Release Date And Other Upcoming Events

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has turned out to be one of the most exciting seasons after bringing some of the biggest changes to the battle royale game with tons of new content and surprises for fans. It also brought a new waterlogged arena, so it only made sense for the developers to introduce the popular DC character, Aquaman. And while Arthur Curry's entrance in Fortnite was pretty exciting on its own, his villainous counterpart Black Manta is also set to join him in the near future.

Fortnite leak reveals Black Manta release date

There have been a few Fortnite leaks and rumours suggesting the arrival of Black Manta in the battle royale, but now a new leak has surfaced online revealing the exact date of his arrival in the in-game shop. A prominent Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey has claimed on Twitter that the Black Manta skin will finally appear in the Fortnite Item Shop on July 16.

Alrighty so, without much to talk about as of right now here is what we know is upcoming in Fortnite.



16th - Black Manta item shop (leaked by an insider)

18th - Water level lowers again

20th - registration for the Galaxy Girl (Galaxy Scout) cup opens

21st - Cars releasing — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 14, 2020

The tweet also details a schedule of other upcoming events in the game. It claims that the water level on the map will lower on July 18, which could invite a variety of exciting new challenges. There will also be registrations for the Galaxy Girl (Galaxy Scout) cup on July 20, followed by new cars releasing the next day.

As for the new Black Manta skin, there aren’t any additional details available right now. It is also unclear if the skin will be a purchasable item or can be unlocked by progressing in the game. There was another Fortnite leak claiming that a Black Manta Blades pickaxe will also be available in the Item shop alongside the new skin. Fortnite hasn’t officially confirmed the leaks, but it will definitely be interesting to see if the Black Manta shows up today.

Black Manta's existence in Fortnite was first revealed when a data miner came across some files related to the character. For those unfamiliar, the Black Manta is a fictional supervillain, and perhaps the greatest archenemy of superhero Aquaman. He was also part of the recent Aquaman film, which the new Fortnite skin appears to be based on.

