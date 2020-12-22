Corpse Husband's Face Reveal Requests Getting Out Of Control, Here's What Fans Say

Corpse Husband is a well-known YouTuber who was originally doing horror-narration on YouTube. He often made videos narrating real stories that were sent to him by his viewers. His outstanding voice made fans fall in love with his videos. However, these days, the narrator is busy playing Among Us, with his friends and fellow creators like Pokimane, Pewdepie, Jacksepticeye, Sykunno and etc. His Among Us videos are being adored by fans, as much as his horror-narration ones. Read on to find out, “Will Corpse Husband do a face reveal?"

Corpse Husband's Face reveal

For as long as Corpse Husband has been on YouTube, fans have only heard his voice. His low pitched, deep and distinguishable voice has brought him a lot of fame. However, over the years, fans have grown desperate to see the face of the creator they have loved for so long. Despite hinting and talking about a “face reveal” multiple times, Corpse Husband has still kept his face a secret from his fans.

On November 15, Corpse Husband hit the six million subscriber mark on his YouTube channel and Twitter began flooding with messages of support and encouragement from his fans. Many fans began demanding that he do a face reveal. However, the YouTuber did not respond. The mysteriousness behind his face has proven to be a catalyst in his growth. In fact, it has even allowed him to eke out a successful career on Spotify as a musician.

Omg CONGRATS @Corpse_Husband on 6 mil!!! We're getting you to 10 mil in no time ðŸ‘ŒðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰#6millforcorpse — MJ ðŸ­ (@minjimouse_art) December 15, 2020

Can u people plz stop pressuring @corpse_husband to do a frigging face reveal. What does it matter how he looks like, I get that you're curious, cause so am I, but if hes hot or not, muscular or not doesnt matter, it's his content and personality. So plz just stop pressuring him. — Riri02 (@Riri_artist) December 8, 2020

imagine corpse husband doing a face reveal and he just looks like this pic.twitter.com/ciIXGrTqUx — Evil Santa (@yesmaraidan) December 8, 2020

Lmfaooo nah theres no way Corpse Husband actually looks like this ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/Zxsgu9pNIz — Plastic Surgeon (@careinq) December 18, 2020

In August 2020, he posted the following on Twitter and promised to do a face reveal if the tweet got 100 replies. However, it turned out to be a joke as he had not allowed people to reply to the post, which effectively meant that it was impossible for the tweet to get 100 replies. Thus, it looks as though the YouTube star has no real intention of doing a face reveal, at least not anytime soon. In fact, many fans on Twitter pointed out that being able to see Corpse Husband's real face seems far fetched when he hasn’t revealed his name yet. Hence, Corpse Husband's real name is still unknown.

yall talkin about corpse Husband face reveal im waitin for corpse husband Name reveal i hope its something stupid like Craig — coool shark (@coolshark14) December 8, 2020

Corpse Husband's voice: What chronic disease does Corpse Husband have?

A report in SportsRush.com reveals that Corpse Husband is suffering from, Fibromyalgia, which is an incurable condition of the body. Most patients with Fibromyalgia reportedly suffer from acute muscle pain when their body is under increased strain or pressure. Fibromyalgia often affects a person’s vocal cords & thus, their voice. Given that vocal cords are also a type of muscle & speaking involves the application of pressure on them, it makes sense why the YouTuber's voice sounds so out of the ordinary.

