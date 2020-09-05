Crusader Kings 3 Crashing On Startup: Learn A Quick Fix For The Crash Issue

Crusader Kings 3 was released recently on September 1, 2020, and since then, it has been gaining a lot of love from players around the world. Developed by Paradox Development Studio and published by Paradox Interactive, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy game in which the story is set in the Middle Ages. Nevertheless, the sequel to Crusader Kings (2004) and Crusader Kings II (2012) is having problems and a few players have reported the issue on various social media handles. The major problem that many players are facing is that the game is crashing on launch. If you are having similar problems, here is all you need to know.

Solutions to "CK3 keeps crashing" issues

Quick Fix: You can simply fix CK3 crash at launch by giving the game admin rights. For the same, right-click Crusader Kings 3’s exe > Properties > Compatibility tab > check “Run this program as an administrator”. Now, click "Apply." This might solve the problem.

Steam launcher fix: Open Steam folder on your PC and go to Steam > Steamapps > Common > Crusader Kings III > Binaries and then launch the strategy game by double-clicking ck3.exe.

Microsoft Visual C++ Fix: The Crusader Kings 3 crashing at launch issue might be due to some missing Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable files. To get all the files, download and install the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable, both x86 and x64 versions.

Update your operating system: The issue with CK3 launch problem is that your OS might not be up-to-date. Just update your Operating System and the Crusader Kings 3 crashing issue will be fixed if you the problem is related to the OS you are using. This is for the Windows 10 users as well, if you have not updated your latest Window version, you need to update your OS right away to enjoy the game.

macOS Fix: macOS players have reported that the launcher of the game isn't working. You can fix the issue by verifying game files.

Promo Image ~ CK3 Twitter

