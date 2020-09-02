Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges Leaked; What Are The New Challenges?

The Fortnite gaming community is currently on the 4th season of Chapter 2 and things have gotten quite interesting with Marvel superheroes. Inspired by a story of Marvel Comics, this new season has been making players go crazy with incredible mythic weapons, S.H.E.I.L.D.'s Helicarrier, and much more. However, besides the fact that Epic Games is known for its excellent collaborations, the game developers also present from interesting in-game challenges with rewards. That brings us to, did you hear about that the Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges have leaked? Nevertheless, if you have been wondering about Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges and when will they be out, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Fortnite Week 2 challenges leaked

As we all know that the Fortnite leakers have been providing precise leaks about the game even before it could come out and a new leak from a Twitter user, FireMonkey, directly reveals Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges. Completing all the Fortnite Week 2 Challenges will earn you 225,000 Battle Pass XP and there are many other revelations towards the future updates and more in the leak. Have a look at the below-given list of Fortnite Week 2 Challenges leaked by FireMonkey.

Search Chests at Salty Springs (7)

Eliminations at the Authority (3)

Dance on Top of Different Sentinel Heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (3)

Destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs (7)

Redacted <Dilbort Challenge 1> (4)

Ride a Motorboat Under Different Colored Steel Bridges (3)

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets (7)

Deal Damage to Opponents at Catty Corner (500)

Week 2 challenges pic.twitter.com/97wrglkaCZ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

When will the Week 2 Challenges be out?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 started on August 27, 2020, by replacing the flooded map, Marvel superheroes made their cameo in the game. It was also the beginning of Week 1 challenges in the game. So this means that the Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges will start from tomorrow i.e. September 3, 2020. Most of the leaks have proven to be true, however, Epic Games never fails to amaze its community so let's wait and watch what the upcoming week has in store for players.

