Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

Riot Games has recently showcased its new line of Valorant skins called Elderflame that will be the first set of Ultra Edition skins in the game. The Ultra Edition is said to feature the most elaborate and complex skins that we have seen in the FPS shooter so far. This will be in the form of further customization options, which isn’t available with the regular skins. The bundle will have four gun skins along with a knife, which will act as the perfect weapon for all the Phoenix mains out there.

The set also features Frenzy, Judge, Operator, and Vandal, along with a melee weapon. All the new Valorant skins featured in this bundle will be based on a general theme with black-scaled fire breathing dragons, however, every skin will have its own unique living dragon.

Elderflame skins price

The Elderflame skin is set to hit the store on Friday, July 10. The new skins or the bundle will be quite expensive. Joe Lee, Valorant Revenue Lead, has revealed that the Ultra-Edition price point will be at 9,900 Valorant Points which comes to around $90.

The new Elderflame skin itself appears to transform your weapon into a dragon, which looks truly impressive and makes the weapon all the more dynamic, so it is clearly not cheap. Every weapon skin in the new Elderflame bundle has been overhauled to represent a dragon, making it interactive for the users. Take a look:

Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. pic.twitter.com/1qrSKAjRTX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2020

The Elderflame skins reveal trailer shows that the brand new skin bundle will feature some kind of animation effects on the weapons, where it gets into motion while being held by a user and reloaded. Apart from this, there appears to be another animation which sees the Elderflame dragon incinerate the opponent from the top after a player lands a round-ending kill. Interesting, even the knife seems to have some sort of fire particles.

Joe Lee had earlier stated that the company has plans to serve the needs of users with specific skin lines and creating something that targets and serves a specific audience really well. It now appears that the company has certainly followed through with their promise by adding these dynamic cosmetics.

Image credits: Play Valorant