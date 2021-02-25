Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Delayed: Check Out Why The Update Was Delayed

Players have been holding back to get their hands-on Cyberpunk 2077 for years now, finally, it is here. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent lead venture by CD Projekt Red. These are designers liable for the incredibly effective game Witcher 3 and they hope to convey a similar standing for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 permits the player to comprehend what it is to be in a tragic future where culture and innovation have arrived at an inconceivable level.

Many believe CD Projekt Red took on a project that was bigger than they could handle. Cyberpunk 2077 went through a series of delays and postponements because it wasn’t ready for the market yet. After all the delays, when it finally came out, the game still wasn’t perfect and there were a lot of bugs and issues experienced by the players. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 was supposed to remedy most of these issues but has been delayed again. Many players want to learn more about cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update delayed.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Walkthrough; Learn About This Cyberpunk 2077 Side Job

Also read: Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2021: AC Valhall, Cyberpunk 2077 & More To Go On Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update Delayed

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 was supposed to be a massive one as it is going to provide a huge number of quality improvements to the game to make the gameplay experience better. This update has now been delayed to the latter half of March 2021. Patch 1.2 was meant to release in the following weeks of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1. The Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 was delayed as CD Projekt Red suffered from a huge cyber-attack recently and that has massively delayed the development of patches and updates.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 Patch Notes

The last biggest update for Cyberpunk 2077 was patch 1.1. Check out all the changes that came in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 below:

Stability

Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).

Quests/Open World

Fixed an issue where calls from Delamain would end immediately and seem like they cannot be picked up in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive calls from Delamain when approaching relevant vehicles in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where the objective could get stuck on "Answer the call from Mr. Hands" in M'ap Tann Pèlen.

Fixed an issue where Judy could teleport underground in Pyramid Song.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to talk to Zen Master in Poem of The Atoms.

Fixed an issue where Takemura wouldn't call in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to get out of the car in The Beast in Me: The Big Race.

Fixed an issue where players could stop receiving calls and messages after moving too far away from A Day In The Life area.

Fixed an issue where opening the package wouldn't update Space Oddity.

Retro-fixed the saves affected by a rare issue where speaking to Judy in Automatic Love would be impossible due to an invisible wall. The underlying issue is under investigation.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from collecting the reward in Gig: Freedom of the Press. The quest will auto-complete for those who could not collect the reward previously, and the reward will be provided automatically.

Fixed an issue where Delamain would remain silent throughout Epistrophy if the player initially refused to help him.

﻿UI

Fixed an issue where prompt for exiting braindance could be missing.

Removed an invalid item from loot.

Visual

Fixed an issue where a grenade's trajectory could be displayed in photo mode.

Fixed particles' hue appearing pink when viewed close up.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.

Achievements

Fixed an issue where completing one of the assaults in progress in Santo Domingo would sometimes not contribute towards progression for The Jungle achievement, preventing its completion.

Miscellaneous

Addressed the issue responsible for saves getting oversized (related to the modifier indicating if the item is crafted), and trimmed the excess size from already existing saves (note: this won’t fix PC save files corrupted before 1.06 update).

Fixed an issue where input could stop registering upon opening the weapon wheel and performing an action.

Fixed an issue where the "Continue" button in the Main Menu could load an end game save.

PlayStation-specific

Performance optimization of crowds on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Various crash fixes on PlayStation 4.

Xbox-specific

Improved memory usage for character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, menus (inventory, map) on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

PC-specific

It will now be possible to obtain achievements while in Steam offline mode. Note: Offline mode needs to be enabled before starting the game. This change does not work retroactively.

Addressed the game startup crashes related to loading cache on NVIDIA graphics cards.

Stadia-specific

Concert audio should no longer be inaudible in Never Fade Away.

Fixed corrupted textures on several melee weapons.

Tweaked default deadzone settings to be more responsive. Note: the change will not affect settings unless they’re set to default.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements List - Know All Details Here

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Memes: Funny Memes Of The New CD Projekt Release