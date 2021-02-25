Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Delayed: Check Out Why The Update Was Delayed

Quick links:
Players have been holding back to get their hands-on Cyberpunk 2077 for years now, finally, it is here. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent lead venture by CD Projekt Red. These are designers liable for the incredibly effective game Witcher 3 and they hope to convey a similar standing for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 permits the player to comprehend what it is to be in a tragic future where culture and innovation have arrived at an inconceivable level.
Many believe CD Projekt Red took on a project that was bigger than they could handle. Cyberpunk 2077 went through a series of delays and postponements because it wasn’t ready for the market yet. After all the delays, when it finally came out, the game still wasn’t perfect and there were a lot of bugs and issues experienced by the players. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 was supposed to remedy most of these issues but has been delayed again. Many players want to learn more about cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update delayed.
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 was supposed to be a massive one as it is going to provide a huge number of quality improvements to the game to make the gameplay experience better. This update has now been delayed to the latter half of March 2021. Patch 1.2 was meant to release in the following weeks of Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1. The Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 was delayed as CD Projekt Red suffered from a huge cyber-attack recently and that has massively delayed the development of patches and updates.
While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
The last biggest update for Cyberpunk 2077 was patch 1.1. Check out all the changes that came in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 below:
