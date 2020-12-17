Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Walkthrough; Learn About This Cyberpunk 2077 Side Job

Cyberpunk 2077 has hit the stores, but it hasn’t had the best launch for the previous-gen consoles. Players have observed that Cyberpunk 2077 is riddled with game-breaking bugs, making it impossible to play on the Xbox One and PS4. The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04 has launched and fixed most issues, but the game is still extremely tough to play on the Xbox One and PS4. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 Acts and 30 main missions. Other than that, they have many side activities all around the Night City that players can partake in. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Side Job below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity

Space Oddity is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be unlocked by completing one of the main missions. Cyberpunk 2077 has a variety of side jobs that players can dwell in once they have finished the main story. The players need to complete the “Playing For Time” main mission and meet Johnny Silverhand to unlock Space Oddity in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity mission can be found in Santo Domingo at Rancho Coronado. Check out how to complete Space Oddity Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077 Below:

First, the players need to talk to the Bums at the nearby Gas Station and get hold of a suitcase. If the players have chosen the Street kid Life path, they can get a hold of the suitcase by conversation points, if they have chosen a different life path then they will either have to be aggressive in their approach or purchase the suitcase.

Now the players need to hack into the suitcase. If the players have enough intelligence stats, they can hack into the suitcase directly. If not, they can circle around the building and find a corpse in the dumpster at the back. This corpse will hold a shard which will help open the suitcase.

After opening the suitcase, the players will have to analyze some files to obtain the drop-off point, where the players will be ambushed by a group of enemies they need to defeat. Once defeated the players can pick up the Space Oddity painting.

After collecting the Space Oddity painting, the players need to go and talk to Johnny Silverhand to complete this side quest. This mission provides the players with rewards such as 570XP, 1282 Street Cred, and an Untitled 18 – Brancesi, 2021 painting. This painting can be sold for 4000 eddies in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Infinite Money Glitch

Cyberpunk 2077 has many upgrades and cybernetic enhancements that players need to purchase, collecting the number of eddies to make these purchases can become a difficult task. Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Money Exploit helps players use an exploit to amass vast amounts of wealth in a very short amount of time. Here’s how to perform the Space Oddity Infinite Money Glitch:

First, the players need to follow the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Walkthrough and get a hold of that painting before they can perform this exploit.

The players need to sell this painting for 4000 Eddies at dropbox. Here’s where the glitch comes into play, players can buy back the same painting from the dropbox for 5 eddies and sell it again for 4000 Eddies. This exploit can be performed an unlimited amount of times, giving the players a Cyberpunk 2077 Infinite Money Glitch.

