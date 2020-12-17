Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Walkthrough; Learn About This Cyberpunk 2077 Side Job

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 has hit the stores, but it hasn’t had the best launch for the previous-gen consoles. Players have observed that Cyberpunk 2077 is riddled with game-breaking bugs, making it impossible to play on the Xbox One and PS4. The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04 has launched and fixed most issues, but the game is still extremely tough to play on the Xbox One and PS4. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 Acts and 30 main missions. Other than that, they have many side activities all around the Night City that players can partake in. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Side Job below.
Space Oddity is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be unlocked by completing one of the main missions. Cyberpunk 2077 has a variety of side jobs that players can dwell in once they have finished the main story. The players need to complete the “Playing For Time” main mission and meet Johnny Silverhand to unlock Space Oddity in Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity mission can be found in Santo Domingo at Rancho Coronado. Check out how to complete Space Oddity Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077 Below:
Cyberpunk 2077 has many upgrades and cybernetic enhancements that players need to purchase, collecting the number of eddies to make these purchases can become a difficult task. Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Money Exploit helps players use an exploit to amass vast amounts of wealth in a very short amount of time. Here’s how to perform the Space Oddity Infinite Money Glitch:
