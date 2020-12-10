Cyberpunk 2077 Audio Crackling Sound: Here's How To Fix This Audio Glitch

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to stop Cyberpunk 2077 audio bug because of the number of irregularities experienced. So to answer their question, how to stop Cyberpunk 2077 audio crackling sound, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to Cyberpunk 2077 audio crackling sound.

How to fix Cyberpunk 2077 Audio crackling?

The players have recently been talking about a new Cyberpunk 2077 audio bug now. They are complaining about hearing a continuous crackling sound throughout the game. After looking at the number of reactions on Cyberpunk 2077 audio crackling, it is certain that there is are some Cyberpunk 2077 audio issues still in the game. These should be fixed by the makers in any upcoming updates. But for now, we also have a quick solution for you right here. Follow the steps listed below to stop the Cyberpunk 2077 audio crackling sound.

The players will need to open the Sound setting of their system.

They can try and right-click on the speaker icon located in the bottom right corner the screen

Open sound settings

Choose "Output Device Properties"

Choose "Additional device properties"

Open the Advanced tab

The players will then need to reduce the audio device quality to 96000Hz or anywhere till the audio crackle is not heard.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020.

Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise.

