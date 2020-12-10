Cyberpunk 2077 Best Life Path: Nomad, Street Kid Or Corpo - What's Your Journey?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been finally released and it comes with an intriguing story campaign. You will get to meet various Cyberpunk 2077 characters on your journey through the Night City. Interestingly, you can also create your own character using the various customization options available in the game. There are also a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 romance options which enable V to romance with various characters through the campaign. However, before you dive into the main story campaign, you need to select a Life Path which defines the character background and offers a backstory.

Choosing a Life Path in Cyberpunk 2077 will essentially serve as a direction that would follow through the story. However, you need to make sure that you choose the correct Life Path as it will have a great impact on your missions and the other aspects of the campaign. So, let us take a look at all the available Life Paths in Cyberpunk 2077 and which one is best for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 best Lifepath

The game offers three different Life Paths for players to choose from. These include the Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo. Here's a look at the three Life Paths and how they differentiate from the others:

Nomad

The Nomads are actually part of a clan; however, if you choose to take up this Life Path, you will begin your journey alone. You will begin your journey in a wasteland called Badlands, and make your way through the Night City. Early in the campaign, you will run into Jackie Welles who will offer to help you smuggle some contraband through the Night City checkpoint.

Street Kid

If you choose the Street Kid Life Path, you will begin your campaign in the Night City, where you will be familiar with every street and area as you were brought up in the city and have spent enough time working with the local gang members. It will be much easier for you to survive and you can also use your contacts to advance through the campaign.

Corpo

With the Corp Life Path, you will begin your gameplay journey right at the top where you will not only be fully versed with the corporate world, but you will also have knowledge of dealing with those who belong to the upper echelon. You should note that this Life Path is the complete opposite of Nomad.

